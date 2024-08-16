Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 62.11% YOY

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live : Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant topline growth of 16.99% year-on-year, and an impressive profit increase of 62.11% YoY. The revenue for the quarter rose to ₹20.42 Cr, reflecting the company's robust performance in the biotech and nutrition sectors.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.18% while the profit saw a substantial decline of 75.85%. This quarter-on-quarter drop in profit indicates a possible increase in operational costs or a one-time expense impacting the bottom line.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 5.02% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 4.63% year-on-year. This suggests an efficient cost management strategy in the short term while addressing the increased expenses over the past year.
Operating income for Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition improved by 28.28% compared to the previous quarter but showed a slight decrease of 0.47% on a year-on-year basis. This marginal yearly decline could be attributed to various market and operational factors.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.18, marking a 63.64% increase year-on-year. This significant rise in EPS indicates better profitability and value creation for shareholders.
In terms of stock performance, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition has delivered a -2.99% return over the last week, a 43.48% return in the last six months, and an impressive 53% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the stock's strong performance and market confidence in the company's growth trajectory.
Currently, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition boasts a market capitalization of ₹20.42 Cr, with a 52-week high and low of ₹54 and ₹21.1, respectively. These metrics provide a comprehensive view of the company's market positioning and potential for future growth.
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.08
|0.08
|+5.18%
|0.07
|+16.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.23
|0.25
|-5.02%
|0.22
|+4.63%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|-0%
|0.02
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.38
|0.49
|-23.16%
|0.37
|+3.53%
|Operating Income
|-0.3
|-0.42
|+28.28%
|-0.3
|-0.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.16
|0.07
|+137.48%
|0.16
|-0.63%
|Net Income
|0.09
|0.37
|-75.85%
|0.05
|+62.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.18
|0.71
|-74.65%
|0.11
|+63.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.09Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.08Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar