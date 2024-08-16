Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 62.11% YOY

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 62.11% YOY

Livemint

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.99% YoY & profit increased by 62.11% YoY

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Q1 Results Live : Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant topline growth of 16.99% year-on-year, and an impressive profit increase of 62.11% YoY. The revenue for the quarter rose to 20.42 Cr, reflecting the company's robust performance in the biotech and nutrition sectors.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.18% while the profit saw a substantial decline of 75.85%. This quarter-on-quarter drop in profit indicates a possible increase in operational costs or a one-time expense impacting the bottom line.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 5.02% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 4.63% year-on-year. This suggests an efficient cost management strategy in the short term while addressing the increased expenses over the past year.

Operating income for Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition improved by 28.28% compared to the previous quarter but showed a slight decrease of 0.47% on a year-on-year basis. This marginal yearly decline could be attributed to various market and operational factors.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.18, marking a 63.64% increase year-on-year. This significant rise in EPS indicates better profitability and value creation for shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition has delivered a -2.99% return over the last week, a 43.48% return in the last six months, and an impressive 53% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the stock's strong performance and market confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Currently, Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition boasts a market capitalization of 20.42 Cr, with a 52-week high and low of 54 and 21.1, respectively. These metrics provide a comprehensive view of the company's market positioning and potential for future growth.

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.080.08+5.18%0.07+16.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.230.25-5.02%0.22+4.63%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-0%0.02-0%
Total Operating Expense0.380.49-23.16%0.37+3.53%
Operating Income-0.3-0.42+28.28%-0.3-0.47%
Net Income Before Taxes0.160.07+137.48%0.16-0.63%
Net Income0.090.37-75.85%0.05+62.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.180.71-74.65%0.11+63.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.09Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.