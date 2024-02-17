Emmsons International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 8.91% YoY

Emmsons International, a leading company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company reported that their revenue remained unchanged compared to the same period last year, showing a 0% YoY decline. However, their loss increased by 8.91% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Emmsons International experienced no change in revenue. On the positive side, the company managed to decrease their loss by 0.03%.
The Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant increase of 30.13% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). However, when compared to the same period last year, the expenses decreased by 31.49% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
The operating income for Q3 FY24 was down by 19.07% q-o-q and decreased by 5.56% Y-o-Y. This indicates a decline in the company's profitability during the quarter.
Emmsons International reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹-39.99 for Q3 FY24, which reflects a decrease of 8.91% compared to the previous year. The decrease in EPS suggests a decline in the company's profitability and earnings per outstanding share.
Emmsons International Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.02
|+30.13%
|0.04
|-31.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.03
|-18.75%
|0.03
|-10.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.15
|0.12
|+19.07%
|0.14
|+5.56%
|Operating Income
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-19.07%
|-0.14
|-5.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-47.97
|-47.98
|+0.03%
|-44.05
|-8.91%
|Net Income
|-47.97
|-47.98
|+0.03%
|-44.05
|-8.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-39.99
|-40
|+0.02%
|-36.72
|-8.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-47.97Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
