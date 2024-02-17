Emmsons International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 8.91% YoY

Emmsons International, a leading company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company reported that their revenue remained unchanged compared to the same period last year, showing a 0% YoY decline. However, their loss increased by 8.91% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Emmsons International experienced no change in revenue. On the positive side, the company managed to decrease their loss by 0.03%.

The Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant increase of 30.13% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). However, when compared to the same period last year, the expenses decreased by 31.49% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The operating income for Q3 FY24 was down by 19.07% q-o-q and decreased by 5.56% Y-o-Y. This indicates a decline in the company's profitability during the quarter.

Emmsons International reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹-39.99 for Q3 FY24, which reflects a decrease of 8.91% compared to the previous year. The decrease in EPS suggests a decline in the company's profitability and earnings per outstanding share.

Emmsons International Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.02 +30.13% 0.04 -31.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.03 -18.75% 0.03 -10.83% Total Operating Expense 0.15 0.12 +19.07% 0.14 +5.56% Operating Income -0.15 -0.12 -19.07% -0.14 -5.56% Net Income Before Taxes -47.97 -47.98 +0.03% -44.05 -8.91% Net Income -47.97 -47.98 +0.03% -44.05 -8.91% Diluted Normalized EPS -39.99 -40 +0.02% -36.72 -8.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-47.97Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

