Emmsons International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 8.91% YoY

Emmsons International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 0% YoY & Loss Increased by 8.91% YoY

Emmsons International Q3 FY24 Results Live

Emmsons International, a leading company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company reported that their revenue remained unchanged compared to the same period last year, showing a 0% YoY decline. However, their loss increased by 8.91% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Emmsons International experienced no change in revenue. On the positive side, the company managed to decrease their loss by 0.03%.

The Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant increase of 30.13% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). However, when compared to the same period last year, the expenses decreased by 31.49% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The operating income for Q3 FY24 was down by 19.07% q-o-q and decreased by 5.56% Y-o-Y. This indicates a decline in the company's profitability during the quarter.

Emmsons International reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -39.99 for Q3 FY24, which reflects a decrease of 8.91% compared to the previous year. The decrease in EPS suggests a decline in the company's profitability and earnings per outstanding share.

Emmsons International Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.02+30.13%0.04-31.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.03-18.75%0.03-10.83%
Total Operating Expense0.150.12+19.07%0.14+5.56%
Operating Income-0.15-0.12-19.07%-0.14-5.56%
Net Income Before Taxes-47.97-47.98+0.03%-44.05-8.91%
Net Income-47.97-47.98+0.03%-44.05-8.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS-39.99-40+0.02%-36.72-8.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-47.97Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

