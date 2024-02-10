Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Empire Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 24.65% YOY

Livemint

Empire Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Empire Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.13% & the profit increased by 24.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.44% and the profit increased by 26.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.37% q-o-q & increased by 37.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 81.41% q-o-q & decreased by 76.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.03 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 24.67% Y-o-Y.

Empire Industries has delivered 7.37% return in the last 1 week, 30.99% return in last 6 months and 18.2% YTD return.

Currently, Empire Industries has a market cap of 662.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1247 & 579 respectively.

Empire Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue152.85153.53-0.44%171.99-11.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.0231.62+23.37%28.48+37.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.234.11+3.1%4.41-3.99%
Total Operating Expense150.12138.86+8.11%160.43-6.43%
Operating Income2.7314.67-81.41%11.56-76.41%
Net Income Before Taxes12.2210.06+21.5%10.45+16.95%
Net Income10.228.06+26.84%8.2+24.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.0313.43+26.81%13.66+24.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.22Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹152.85Cr

