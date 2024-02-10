Empire Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 24.65% YOY

Empire Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.13% & the profit increased by 24.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.44% and the profit increased by 26.84%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.37% q-o-q & increased by 37.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 81.41% q-o-q & decreased by 76.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.03 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 24.67% Y-o-Y.
Empire Industries has delivered 7.37% return in the last 1 week, 30.99% return in last 6 months and 18.2% YTD return.
Currently, Empire Industries has a market cap of ₹662.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1247 & ₹579 respectively.
Empire Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|152.85
|153.53
|-0.44%
|171.99
|-11.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.02
|31.62
|+23.37%
|28.48
|+37.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.23
|4.11
|+3.1%
|4.41
|-3.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|150.12
|138.86
|+8.11%
|160.43
|-6.43%
|Operating Income
|2.73
|14.67
|-81.41%
|11.56
|-76.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.22
|10.06
|+21.5%
|10.45
|+16.95%
|Net Income
|10.22
|8.06
|+26.84%
|8.2
|+24.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.03
|13.43
|+26.81%
|13.66
|+24.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.22Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹152.85Cr
