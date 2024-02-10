Empire Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 24.65% YOY

Empire Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.13% & the profit increased by 24.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.44% and the profit increased by 26.84%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 23.37% q-o-q & increased by 37.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 81.41% q-o-q & decreased by 76.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹17.03 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 24.67% Y-o-Y.

Empire Industries has delivered 7.37% return in the last 1 week, 30.99% return in last 6 months and 18.2% YTD return.

Currently, Empire Industries has a market cap of ₹662.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1247 & ₹579 respectively.

Empire Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 152.85 153.53 -0.44% 171.99 -11.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.02 31.62 +23.37% 28.48 +37.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.23 4.11 +3.1% 4.41 -3.99% Total Operating Expense 150.12 138.86 +8.11% 160.43 -6.43% Operating Income 2.73 14.67 -81.41% 11.56 -76.41% Net Income Before Taxes 12.22 10.06 +21.5% 10.45 +16.95% Net Income 10.22 8.06 +26.84% 8.2 +24.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.03 13.43 +26.81% 13.66 +24.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.22Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹152.85Cr

