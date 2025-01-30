Emudhra Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 4.17% YOY, profit at ₹20.97 crore and revenue at ₹138.85 crore

Emudhra Q3 Results 2025:Emudhra declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 42.59% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹20.97 crore, marking a 4.17% increase from the same period last year, while revenue reached ₹138.85 crore.

Despite the year-over-year growth, the quarterly results showed a decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue decreasing by 1.68% and profit down by 4.38%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.76% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 16.51% year-over-year.

The operating income for the quarter fell by 10.17% compared to the previous quarter but still reflected a notable 22.38% increase year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹2.58, which remained unchanged year-over-year.

Emudhra has faced a challenging market with a -27.11% return in the last week, -21.3% return over the past six months, and -26.23% year-to-date.

Currently, Emudhra holds a market capitalization of ₹5714.42 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1024 and a low of ₹450. Out of 1 analyst covering the company, the consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, has been to Buy.

Emudhra Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 138.85 141.22 -1.68% 97.38 +42.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.99 23.12 +3.76% 20.59 +16.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.23 6.01 +3.66% 5.28 +17.99% Total Operating Expense 115.17 114.85 +0.28% 78.03 +47.6% Operating Income 23.68 26.36 -10.17% 19.35 +22.38% Net Income Before Taxes 25.4 27.13 -6.38% 20.47 +24.08% Net Income 20.97 21.93 -4.38% 20.13 +4.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.58 2.65 -2.64% 2.58 -0%

