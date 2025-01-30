Emudhra Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 4.17% YOY, profit at ₹20.97 crore and revenue at ₹138.85 crore

Emudhra Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 42.59% YoY & profit increased by 4.17% YoY, profit at 20.97 crore and revenue at 138.85 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Emudhra Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Emudhra Q3 Results 2025:Emudhra declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 42.59% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 20.97 crore, marking a 4.17% increase from the same period last year, while revenue reached 138.85 crore.

Despite the year-over-year growth, the quarterly results showed a decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue decreasing by 1.68% and profit down by 4.38%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.76% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 16.51% year-over-year.

Emudhra Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter fell by 10.17% compared to the previous quarter but still reflected a notable 22.38% increase year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 2.58, which remained unchanged year-over-year.

Emudhra has faced a challenging market with a -27.11% return in the last week, -21.3% return over the past six months, and -26.23% year-to-date.

Currently, Emudhra holds a market capitalization of 5714.42 crore, with a 52-week high of 1024 and a low of 450. Out of 1 analyst covering the company, the consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, has been to Buy.

Emudhra Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue138.85141.22-1.68%97.38+42.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.9923.12+3.76%20.59+16.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.236.01+3.66%5.28+17.99%
Total Operating Expense115.17114.85+0.28%78.03+47.6%
Operating Income23.6826.36-10.17%19.35+22.38%
Net Income Before Taxes25.427.13-6.38%20.47+24.08%
Net Income20.9721.93-4.38%20.13+4.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.582.65-2.64%2.58-0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹20.97Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹138.85Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:33 AM IST
