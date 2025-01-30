Emudhra Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 4.17% YOY, profit at ₹20.97 crore and revenue at ₹138.85 crore

Emudhra Q3 Results 2025:Emudhra declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing a strong performance with a topline increase of 42.59% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹20.97 crore, marking a 4.17% increase from the same period last year, while revenue reached ₹138.85 crore.
Despite the year-over-year growth, the quarterly results showed a decline compared to the previous quarter, with revenue decreasing by 1.68% and profit down by 4.38%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3.76% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 16.51% year-over-year.
The operating income for the quarter fell by 10.17% compared to the previous quarter but still reflected a notable 22.38% increase year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹2.58, which remained unchanged year-over-year.
Emudhra has faced a challenging market with a -27.11% return in the last week, -21.3% return over the past six months, and -26.23% year-to-date.
Currently, Emudhra holds a market capitalization of ₹5714.42 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1024 and a low of ₹450. Out of 1 analyst covering the company, the consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, has been to Buy.
Emudhra Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|138.85
|141.22
|-1.68%
|97.38
|+42.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.99
|23.12
|+3.76%
|20.59
|+16.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.23
|6.01
|+3.66%
|5.28
|+17.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|115.17
|114.85
|+0.28%
|78.03
|+47.6%
|Operating Income
|23.68
|26.36
|-10.17%
|19.35
|+22.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|25.4
|27.13
|-6.38%
|20.47
|+24.08%
|Net Income
|20.97
|21.93
|-4.38%
|20.13
|+4.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.58
|2.65
|-2.64%
|2.58
|-0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹20.97Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹138.85Cr