Emudhra Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.63% YOY

Emudhra Q4 Results Live : Emudhra, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance.
The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 29.79% year-over-year, along with a notable rise in profit by 32.63% YoY.
Comparing to the previous quarter, Emudhra experienced a growth of 2.38% in revenue and 4.32% in profit.
Emudhra also witnessed a decline of 5.8% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 2.2% year-over-year.
Furthermore, the operating income exhibited a substantial increase of 41.23% q-o-q and 37.86% y-o-y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.57, reflecting a growth of 26.98% year-over-year.
Emudhra's stock performance in the market has been noteworthy with a -1.06% return in the last week, 66.16% return in the last 6 months, and 67.93% Year-to-Date return.
Currently, Emudhra holds a market capitalization of ₹6278.78 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹843.95 & ₹274 respectively.
Emudhra Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|99.69
|97.38
|+2.38%
|76.81
|+29.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.4
|20.59
|-5.8%
|19.83
|-2.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.58
|5.28
|+5.8%
|3.94
|+41.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|72.37
|78.03
|-7.26%
|56.99
|+26.98%
|Operating Income
|27.33
|19.35
|+41.23%
|19.82
|+37.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|29.37
|20.47
|+43.44%
|20.39
|+44.02%
|Net Income
|21
|20.13
|+4.32%
|15.83
|+32.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.57
|2.58
|-0.39%
|2.02
|+26.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹21Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹99.69Cr
