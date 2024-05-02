Emudhra Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.63% YOY

Emudhra Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 29.79% YoY & profit increased by 32.63% YoY

Emudhra Q4 Results Live : Emudhra, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance.

The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 29.79% year-over-year, along with a notable rise in profit by 32.63% YoY.

Comparing to the previous quarter, Emudhra experienced a growth of 2.38% in revenue and 4.32% in profit.

Emudhra also witnessed a decline of 5.8% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 2.2% year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income exhibited a substantial increase of 41.23% q-o-q and 37.86% y-o-y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.57, reflecting a growth of 26.98% year-over-year.

Emudhra's stock performance in the market has been noteworthy with a -1.06% return in the last week, 66.16% return in the last 6 months, and 67.93% Year-to-Date return.

Currently, Emudhra holds a market capitalization of ₹6278.78 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹843.95 & ₹274 respectively.

Emudhra Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 99.69 97.38 +2.38% 76.81 +29.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.4 20.59 -5.8% 19.83 -2.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.58 5.28 +5.8% 3.94 +41.61% Total Operating Expense 72.37 78.03 -7.26% 56.99 +26.98% Operating Income 27.33 19.35 +41.23% 19.82 +37.86% Net Income Before Taxes 29.37 20.47 +43.44% 20.39 +44.02% Net Income 21 20.13 +4.32% 15.83 +32.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.57 2.58 -0.39% 2.02 +26.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹21Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹99.69Cr

