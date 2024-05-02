Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Emudhra Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.63% YOY

Emudhra Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.63% YOY

Livemint

Emudhra Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 29.79% YoY & profit increased by 32.63% YoY

Emudhra Q4 Results Live

Emudhra Q4 Results Live : Emudhra, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance.

The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 29.79% year-over-year, along with a notable rise in profit by 32.63% YoY.

Comparing to the previous quarter, Emudhra experienced a growth of 2.38% in revenue and 4.32% in profit.

Emudhra also witnessed a decline of 5.8% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 2.2% year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income exhibited a substantial increase of 41.23% q-o-q and 37.86% y-o-y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 2.57, reflecting a growth of 26.98% year-over-year.

Emudhra's stock performance in the market has been noteworthy with a -1.06% return in the last week, 66.16% return in the last 6 months, and 67.93% Year-to-Date return.

Currently, Emudhra holds a market capitalization of 6278.78 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 843.95 & 274 respectively.

Emudhra Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue99.6997.38+2.38%76.81+29.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.420.59-5.8%19.83-2.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.585.28+5.8%3.94+41.61%
Total Operating Expense72.3778.03-7.26%56.99+26.98%
Operating Income27.3319.35+41.23%19.82+37.86%
Net Income Before Taxes29.3720.47+43.44%20.39+44.02%
Net Income2120.13+4.32%15.83+32.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.572.58-0.39%2.02+26.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹21Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹99.69Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.