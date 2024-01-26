Enbee Trade & Finance Q3 FY24 results: loss at 1.13Cr, Revenue increased by 74.17% YoY

Enbee Trade & Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 74.17% & the loss came at ₹1.13cr. It is noteworthy that Enbee Trade & Finance had declared a profit of ₹0.07cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.24% q-o-q & increased by 4.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 138.46% q-o-q & decreased by 238.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 99.59% Y-o-Y.

Enbee Trade & Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2.18 2.28 -4.22% 1.25 +74.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.61 0.54 +13.24% 0.59 +4.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.35 -96.9% 0.01 -6.84% Total Operating Expense 2.64 1.08 +143.62% 0.92 +186.8% Operating Income -0.46 1.19 -138.46% 0.33 -238.38% Net Income Before Taxes -0.73 0.94 -178.28% 0.03 -2633.1% Net Income -1.13 0.7 -261.53% 0.07 -1686.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 0.55 -99.04% 1.3 -99.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.13Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2.18Cr

