Enbee Trade & Finance Q3 FY24 results: loss at 1.13Cr, Revenue increased by 74.17% YoY

Enbee Trade & Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 74.17% & the loss came at ₹1.13cr. It is noteworthy that Enbee Trade & Finance had declared a profit of ₹0.07cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.24% q-o-q & increased by 4.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 138.46% q-o-q & decreased by 238.38% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 99.59% Y-o-Y.
Enbee Trade & Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2.18
|2.28
|-4.22%
|1.25
|+74.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.61
|0.54
|+13.24%
|0.59
|+4.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.35
|-96.9%
|0.01
|-6.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.64
|1.08
|+143.62%
|0.92
|+186.8%
|Operating Income
|-0.46
|1.19
|-138.46%
|0.33
|-238.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.73
|0.94
|-178.28%
|0.03
|-2633.1%
|Net Income
|-1.13
|0.7
|-261.53%
|0.07
|-1686.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|0.55
|-99.04%
|1.3
|-99.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.13Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2.18Cr
