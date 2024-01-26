Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Enbee Trade & Finance Q3 FY24 results: loss at 1.13Cr, Revenue increased by 74.17% YoY

Enbee Trade & Finance Q3 FY24 results: loss at 1.13Cr, Revenue increased by 74.17% YoY

Livemint

Enbee Trade & Finance Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 74.17% YoY & loss at 1.13Cr

Enbee Trade & Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Enbee Trade & Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 74.17% & the loss came at 1.13cr. It is noteworthy that Enbee Trade & Finance had declared a profit of 0.07cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.24% q-o-q & increased by 4.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 138.46% q-o-q & decreased by 238.38% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.01 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 99.59% Y-o-Y.

Enbee Trade & Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2.182.28-4.22%1.25+74.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.610.54+13.24%0.59+4.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.35-96.9%0.01-6.84%
Total Operating Expense2.641.08+143.62%0.92+186.8%
Operating Income-0.461.19-138.46%0.33-238.38%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.730.94-178.28%0.03-2633.1%
Net Income-1.130.7-261.53%0.07-1686.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.010.55-99.04%1.3-99.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.13Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2.18Cr

