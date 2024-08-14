Endurance Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.68% YOY

Endurance Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.33% YoY & profit increased by 24.68% YoY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Endurance Technologies Q1 Results Live
Endurance Technologies Q1 Results Live

Endurance Technologies Q1 Results Live : Endurance Technologies Q1 Results Live : Endurance Technologies declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 15.33% & the profit increased by 24.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.24% and the profit decreased by 3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.28% q-o-q & increased by 14.37% Y-o-Y. Despite these rising expenses, the company managed to record a significant year-over-year profit growth.

The operating income was down by 6.07% q-o-q & increased by 17.76% Y-o-Y. This indicates that while the company faced some operational challenges on a quarterly basis, its annual performance remains robust.

The EPS for Q1 stood at 14.49, marking an increase of 24.7% Y-o-Y. This improvement in earnings per share reflects the company's enhanced profitability on a per-share basis.

Endurance Technologies has delivered a return of 2.98% in the last 1 week, 41.35% return in the last 6 months, and a 32.12% YTD return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance and positive market sentiment.

Currently, Endurance Technologies has a market cap of 35926.7 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 3061.3 & 1540.05 respectively. This positions the company as a significant player in its industry with substantial market value.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 14 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Overall, Endurance Technologies has shown impressive growth in its Q1 results, with notable improvements in revenue and profitability on a year-over-year basis. Despite some quarterly challenges, the company's long-term outlook appears promising with a balanced mix of analyst ratings.

Endurance Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2825.52684.78+5.24%2449.96+15.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total250.16226.83+10.28%218.73+14.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization128.76128.22+0.42%112.94+14.01%
Total Operating Expense2580.182423.6+6.46%2241.64+15.1%
Operating Income245.32261.17-6.07%208.32+17.76%
Net Income Before Taxes267.97274.81-2.49%215.9+24.12%
Net Income203.86210.15-3%163.5+24.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.4914.94-3.01%11.62+24.7%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹203.86Cr
₹2825.5Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:23 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsEndurance Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.68% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    144.20
    11:24 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -4.7 (-3.16%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.60
    11:24 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.6 (-0.37%)

    Tata Power

    405.40
    11:24 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.9 (-0.71%)

    Vedanta

    415.80
    11:24 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -6.9 (-1.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    EPL

    237.00
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    19.25 (8.84%)

    PB Fintech

    1,591.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    110.3 (7.45%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    945.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    50.1 (5.6%)

    SJVN

    144.10
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    7.15 (5.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue