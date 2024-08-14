Endurance Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.68% YOY

Endurance Technologies Q1 Results Live : Endurance Technologies Q1 Results Live : Endurance Technologies declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 15.33% & the profit increased by 24.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.24% and the profit decreased by 3%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.28% q-o-q & increased by 14.37% Y-o-Y. Despite these rising expenses, the company managed to record a significant year-over-year profit growth.

The operating income was down by 6.07% q-o-q & increased by 17.76% Y-o-Y. This indicates that while the company faced some operational challenges on a quarterly basis, its annual performance remains robust.

The EPS for Q1 stood at ₹14.49, marking an increase of 24.7% Y-o-Y. This improvement in earnings per share reflects the company's enhanced profitability on a per-share basis.

Endurance Technologies has delivered a return of 2.98% in the last 1 week, 41.35% return in the last 6 months, and a 32.12% YTD return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance and positive market sentiment.

Currently, Endurance Technologies has a market cap of ₹35926.7 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹3061.3 & ₹1540.05 respectively. This positions the company as a significant player in its industry with substantial market value.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 14 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Overall, Endurance Technologies has shown impressive growth in its Q1 results, with notable improvements in revenue and profitability on a year-over-year basis. Despite some quarterly challenges, the company's long-term outlook appears promising with a balanced mix of analyst ratings.

Endurance Technologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2825.5 2684.78 +5.24% 2449.96 +15.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 250.16 226.83 +10.28% 218.73 +14.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 128.76 128.22 +0.42% 112.94 +14.01% Total Operating Expense 2580.18 2423.6 +6.46% 2241.64 +15.1% Operating Income 245.32 261.17 -6.07% 208.32 +17.76% Net Income Before Taxes 267.97 274.81 -2.49% 215.9 +24.12% Net Income 203.86 210.15 -3% 163.5 +24.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.49 14.94 -3.01% 11.62 +24.7%