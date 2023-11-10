Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Endurance Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.54% YOY

Endurance Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.54% YOY

Livemint

Endurance Technologies Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 7.81% YoY & profit increased by 17.54% YoY

Endurance Technologies Q2 FY24 Results

Endurance Technologies, a leading company in the automotive components industry, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a 7.81% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 17.54% year-on-year increase in profit. The results were declared on November 8, 2023.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.88%, while the profit decreased by 5.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Endurance Technologies declined by 2.91% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 21.89% year-on-year.

Similarly, the operating income of the company was down by 4.04% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 16.01% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at 10.99, showing a 17.54% year-on-year increase.

In terms of market performance, Endurance Technologies has delivered a return of 8.91% in the last 1 week, 23.99% in the last 6 months, and 25.05% year-to-date.

As of November 10, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of 24,259.42 Cr. Its 52-week high and low are 1,750.95 and 1,179 respectively.

Among the 14 analysts covering Endurance Technologies, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of November 10, 2023, was to Buy the stock.

Endurance Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2545.032449.96+3.88%2360.63+7.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total212.36218.73-2.91%174.21+21.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization118.41112.94+4.85%99.27+19.29%
Total Operating Expense2345.112241.64+4.62%2188.3+7.17%
Operating Income199.91208.32-4.04%172.33+16.01%
Net Income Before Taxes205.61215.9-4.77%174.65+17.72%
Net Income154.56163.5-5.47%131.49+17.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.9911.62-5.42%9.35+17.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹154.56Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2545.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 03:41 AM IST
