Endurance Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.54% YOY

Endurance Technologies, a leading company in the automotive components industry, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a 7.81% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 17.54% year-on-year increase in profit. The results were declared on November 8, 2023.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.88%, while the profit decreased by 5.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Endurance Technologies declined by 2.91% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 21.89% year-on-year.

Similarly, the operating income of the company was down by 4.04% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 16.01% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹10.99, showing a 17.54% year-on-year increase.

In terms of market performance, Endurance Technologies has delivered a return of 8.91% in the last 1 week, 23.99% in the last 6 months, and 25.05% year-to-date.

As of November 10, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of ₹24,259.42 Cr. Its 52-week high and low are ₹1,750.95 and ₹1,179 respectively.

Among the 14 analysts covering Endurance Technologies, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of November 10, 2023, was to Buy the stock.

Endurance Technologies Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2545.03 2449.96 +3.88% 2360.63 +7.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 212.36 218.73 -2.91% 174.21 +21.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 118.41 112.94 +4.85% 99.27 +19.29% Total Operating Expense 2345.11 2241.64 +4.62% 2188.3 +7.17% Operating Income 199.91 208.32 -4.04% 172.33 +16.01% Net Income Before Taxes 205.61 215.9 -4.77% 174.65 +17.72% Net Income 154.56 163.5 -5.47% 131.49 +17.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.99 11.62 -5.42% 9.35 +17.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹154.56Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2545.03Cr

