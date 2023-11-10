Endurance Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 17.54% YOY
Endurance Technologies, a leading company in the automotive components industry, has announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a 7.81% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 17.54% year-on-year increase in profit. The results were declared on November 8, 2023.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.88%, while the profit decreased by 5.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Endurance Technologies declined by 2.91% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 21.89% year-on-year.
Similarly, the operating income of the company was down by 4.04% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 16.01% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹10.99, showing a 17.54% year-on-year increase.
In terms of market performance, Endurance Technologies has delivered a return of 8.91% in the last 1 week, 23.99% in the last 6 months, and 25.05% year-to-date.
As of November 10, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of ₹24,259.42 Cr. Its 52-week high and low are ₹1,750.95 and ₹1,179 respectively.
Among the 14 analysts covering Endurance Technologies, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of November 10, 2023, was to Buy the stock.
Endurance Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2545.03
|2449.96
|+3.88%
|2360.63
|+7.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|212.36
|218.73
|-2.91%
|174.21
|+21.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|118.41
|112.94
|+4.85%
|99.27
|+19.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|2345.11
|2241.64
|+4.62%
|2188.3
|+7.17%
|Operating Income
|199.91
|208.32
|-4.04%
|172.33
|+16.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|205.61
|215.9
|-4.77%
|174.65
|+17.72%
|Net Income
|154.56
|163.5
|-5.47%
|131.49
|+17.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.99
|11.62
|-5.42%
|9.35
|+17.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹154.56Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2545.03Cr
