Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.33% YoY

Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.45% YoY & profit increased by 31.33% YoY.

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live
Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live

Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live : Endurance Technologies declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in financial performance. The company's topline revenue surged by 14.45% year-over-year, while profit rose impressively by 31.33%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 3.08%, although profit experienced a slight decrease of 0.43%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.3% quarter-over-quarter, but marked an increase of 13.91% year-over-year. This indicates a mixed trend in expense management, with year-over-year costs rising even as they improved in the short term.

Operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, rising by 2.25% from the previous quarter and showing a remarkable increase of 25.48% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 14.43, reflecting a solid year-on-year growth of 31.3%.

Investors have shown confidence in Endurance Technologies, with the stock delivering a 1.66% return in the last week, a robust 22.41% return over the past six months, and an impressive 23.13% year-to-date return. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 33,483.38 crore, with a 52-week high of 3,061.30 and a low of 1,572.35.

As of November 7, 2024, the sentiment among analysts covering Endurance Technologies is varied. Out of 12 analysts, 3 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, 2 a Hold rating, 2 a Buy rating, and 3 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards a Hold, reflecting a cautious optimism about the company's future performance.

Endurance Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2912.662825.5+3.08%2545.03+14.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total241.89250.16-3.3%212.36+13.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization131.15128.76+1.85%118.41+10.75%
Total Operating Expense2661.812580.18+3.16%2345.11+13.5%
Operating Income250.85245.32+2.25%199.91+25.48%
Net Income Before Taxes265.77267.97-0.82%205.61+29.26%
Net Income202.98203.86-0.43%154.56+31.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.4314.49-0.41%10.99+31.3%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹202.98Cr
₹2912.66Cr
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsEndurance Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.33% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.20
    11:12 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.6 (1.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.00
    11:12 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -3.85 (-1.28%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    143.90
    11:12 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.75 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    444.00
    11:12 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -5.3 (-1.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,399.35
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    429.5 (6.16%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    232.10
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    5.95 (2.63%)

    City Union Bank share price

    181.15
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.65 (0.92%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.65
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.85 (0.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    977.90
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -97.4 (-9.06%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    654.25
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -54 (-7.62%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,751.30
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -127.45 (-6.78%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,664.10
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -104.85 (-5.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    KEC International share price

    1,063.30
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    87.8 (9%)

    Swan Energy share price

    535.80
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    39.25 (7.9%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,399.35
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    429.5 (6.16%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,181.90
    10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    65.55 (5.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.000.00
      Chennai
      80,371.000.00
      Delhi
      80,523.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.