Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.33% YoY

Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live : Endurance Technologies declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in financial performance. The company's topline revenue surged by 14.45% year-over-year, while profit rose impressively by 31.33%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 3.08%, although profit experienced a slight decrease of 0.43%.
In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.3% quarter-over-quarter, but marked an increase of 13.91% year-over-year. This indicates a mixed trend in expense management, with year-over-year costs rising even as they improved in the short term.
Operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, rising by 2.25% from the previous quarter and showing a remarkable increase of 25.48% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹14.43, reflecting a solid year-on-year growth of 31.3%.
Investors have shown confidence in Endurance Technologies, with the stock delivering a 1.66% return in the last week, a robust 22.41% return over the past six months, and an impressive 23.13% year-to-date return. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹33,483.38 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3,061.30 and a low of ₹1,572.35.
As of November 7, 2024, the sentiment among analysts covering Endurance Technologies is varied. Out of 12 analysts, 3 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, 2 a Hold rating, 2 a Buy rating, and 3 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards a Hold, reflecting a cautious optimism about the company's future performance.
Endurance Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2912.66
|2825.5
|+3.08%
|2545.03
|+14.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|241.89
|250.16
|-3.3%
|212.36
|+13.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|131.15
|128.76
|+1.85%
|118.41
|+10.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|2661.81
|2580.18
|+3.16%
|2345.11
|+13.5%
|Operating Income
|250.85
|245.32
|+2.25%
|199.91
|+25.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|265.77
|267.97
|-0.82%
|205.61
|+29.26%
|Net Income
|202.98
|203.86
|-0.43%
|154.56
|+31.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.43
|14.49
|-0.41%
|10.99
|+31.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹202.98Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2912.66Cr
