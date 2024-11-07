Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.33% YoY

Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live : Endurance Technologies declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in financial performance. The company's topline revenue surged by 14.45% year-over-year, while profit rose impressively by 31.33%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 3.08%, although profit experienced a slight decrease of 0.43%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.3% quarter-over-quarter, but marked an increase of 13.91% year-over-year. This indicates a mixed trend in expense management, with year-over-year costs rising even as they improved in the short term.

Operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, rising by 2.25% from the previous quarter and showing a remarkable increase of 25.48% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹14.43, reflecting a solid year-on-year growth of 31.3%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors have shown confidence in Endurance Technologies, with the stock delivering a 1.66% return in the last week, a robust 22.41% return over the past six months, and an impressive 23.13% year-to-date return. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹33,483.38 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3,061.30 and a low of ₹1,572.35.

As of November 7, 2024, the sentiment among analysts covering Endurance Technologies is varied. Out of 12 analysts, 3 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, 2 a Hold rating, 2 a Buy rating, and 3 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards a Hold, reflecting a cautious optimism about the company's future performance.

Endurance Technologies Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2912.66 2825.5 +3.08% 2545.03 +14.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 241.89 250.16 -3.3% 212.36 +13.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 131.15 128.76 +1.85% 118.41 +10.75% Total Operating Expense 2661.81 2580.18 +3.16% 2345.11 +13.5% Operating Income 250.85 245.32 +2.25% 199.91 +25.48% Net Income Before Taxes 265.77 267.97 -0.82% 205.61 +29.26% Net Income 202.98 203.86 -0.43% 154.56 +31.33% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.43 14.49 -0.41% 10.99 +31.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹202.98Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2912.66Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}