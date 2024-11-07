Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.33% YoY

Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 31.33% YoY

Livemint

Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.45% YoY & profit increased by 31.33% YoY.

Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live

Endurance Technologies Q2 Results Live : Endurance Technologies declared its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in financial performance. The company's topline revenue surged by 14.45% year-over-year, while profit rose impressively by 31.33%. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 3.08%, although profit experienced a slight decrease of 0.43%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 3.3% quarter-over-quarter, but marked an increase of 13.91% year-over-year. This indicates a mixed trend in expense management, with year-over-year costs rising even as they improved in the short term.

Operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, rising by 2.25% from the previous quarter and showing a remarkable increase of 25.48% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 14.43, reflecting a solid year-on-year growth of 31.3%.

Investors have shown confidence in Endurance Technologies, with the stock delivering a 1.66% return in the last week, a robust 22.41% return over the past six months, and an impressive 23.13% year-to-date return. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 33,483.38 crore, with a 52-week high of 3,061.30 and a low of 1,572.35.

As of November 7, 2024, the sentiment among analysts covering Endurance Technologies is varied. Out of 12 analysts, 3 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 a Sell rating, 2 a Hold rating, 2 a Buy rating, and 3 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date leans towards a Hold, reflecting a cautious optimism about the company's future performance.

Endurance Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2912.662825.5+3.08%2545.03+14.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total241.89250.16-3.3%212.36+13.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization131.15128.76+1.85%118.41+10.75%
Total Operating Expense2661.812580.18+3.16%2345.11+13.5%
Operating Income250.85245.32+2.25%199.91+25.48%
Net Income Before Taxes265.77267.97-0.82%205.61+29.26%
Net Income202.98203.86-0.43%154.56+31.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.4314.49-0.41%10.99+31.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹202.98Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2912.66Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

