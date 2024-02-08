Endurance Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 40.7% YoY
Endurance Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 22.23% YoY & profit increased by 40.7% YoY
Endurance Technologies, a leading company in the automotive industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The company's revenue has witnessed a significant growth of 22.23% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the profit has also increased by 40.7% YoY, reflecting the company's strong performance.