Endurance Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 40.7% YoY

Endurance Technologies, a leading company in the automotive industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The company's revenue has witnessed a significant growth of 22.23% compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the profit has also increased by 40.7% YoY, reflecting the company's strong performance.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue growth was relatively lower at 0.63%, while the profit margin decreased by 1.47%. Despite these minor setbacks, Endurance Technologies has managed to maintain a positive trajectory in terms of overall financial performance.

One of the contributing factors to the company's success is the increase in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which rose by 4.53% compared to the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, these expenses have increased by 14.87%, indicating the company's commitment to expansion and growth.

The operating income, another crucial aspect of the company's financials, experienced a decline of 7.67% compared to the previous quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, the operating income has witnessed a significant increase of 33.84%, highlighting the company's ability to generate higher profits.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹10.83, representing a growth of 40.83% YoY. This indicates the company's strong financial performance and its ability to generate higher returns for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Endurance Technologies has delivered a return of 2.18% in the last week, 26.6% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of 9.42%. These numbers reflect the company's ability to generate consistent returns for its investors.

Endurance Technologies currently has a market capitalization of ₹29754.41 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹2318.8 and ₹1179 respectively. This indicates the company's strong market presence and its ability to create shareholder value.

According to the latest ratings, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This demonstrates the overall positive sentiment towards the company's future prospects.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Feb, 2024, was to Buy the shares of Endurance Technologies. This indicates the confidence of market experts and analysts in the company's ability to deliver strong financial performance and generate sustainable growth.

Endurance Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2561.11 2545.03 +0.63% 2095.25 +22.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 221.98 212.36 +4.53% 193.24 +14.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 114.42 118.41 -3.37% 101.61 +12.61% Total Operating Expense 2376.52 2345.11 +1.34% 1957.34 +21.42% Operating Income 184.58 199.91 -7.67% 137.91 +33.84% Net Income Before Taxes 200.62 205.61 -2.43% 144.84 +38.51% Net Income 152.28 154.56 -1.47% 108.23 +40.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.83 10.99 -1.46% 7.69 +40.83%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹152.28Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2561.11Cr

