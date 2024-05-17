Endurance Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 54% YOY

Endurance Technologies Q4 Results Live : Endurance Technologies declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 20.16% & the profit increased by 54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.83% and the profit increased by 38.01%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.19% q-o-q & increased by 8.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 41.49% q-o-q & increased by 59.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.94 for Q4 which increased by 53.95% Y-o-Y.

Endurance Technologies has delivered 3.56% return in the last 1 week, 26.95% return in last 6 months and 4.78% YTD return.

Currently the Endurance Technologies has a market cap of ₹28494.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2318.8 & ₹1357 respectively.

As of 17 May, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Endurance Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2684.78 2561.11 +4.83% 2234.34 +20.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 226.83 221.98 +2.19% 209.15 +8.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 128.22 114.42 +12.06% 121.56 +5.48% Total Operating Expense 2423.6 2376.52 +1.98% 2070.5 +17.05% Operating Income 261.17 184.58 +41.49% 163.83 +59.41% Net Income Before Taxes 274.81 200.62 +36.98% 176.67 +55.55% Net Income 210.15 152.28 +38.01% 136.47 +54% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.94 10.83 +37.95% 9.7 +53.95%

