Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Endurance Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 54% YOY

Endurance Technologies Q4 Results Live

Endurance Technologies Q4 Results Live : Endurance Technologies declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 20.16% & the profit increased by 54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.83% and the profit increased by 38.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.19% q-o-q & increased by 8.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 41.49% q-o-q & increased by 59.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.94 for Q4 which increased by 53.95% Y-o-Y.

Endurance Technologies has delivered 3.56% return in the last 1 week, 26.95% return in last 6 months and 4.78% YTD return.

Currently the Endurance Technologies has a market cap of 28494.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2318.8 & 1357 respectively.

As of 17 May, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Endurance Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2684.782561.11+4.83%2234.34+20.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total226.83221.98+2.19%209.15+8.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization128.22114.42+12.06%121.56+5.48%
Total Operating Expense2423.62376.52+1.98%2070.5+17.05%
Operating Income261.17184.58+41.49%163.83+59.41%
Net Income Before Taxes274.81200.62+36.98%176.67+55.55%
Net Income210.15152.28+38.01%136.47+54%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.9410.83+37.95%9.7+53.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹210.15Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2684.78Cr

