Endurance Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 54% YOY

Endurance Technologies Q4 Results Live : Endurance Technologies declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 20.16% & the profit increased by 54% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.83% and the profit increased by 38.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.19% q-o-q & increased by 8.45% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 41.49% q-o-q & increased by 59.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.94 for Q4 which increased by 53.95% Y-o-Y.
Endurance Technologies has delivered 3.56% return in the last 1 week, 26.95% return in last 6 months and 4.78% YTD return.
Currently the Endurance Technologies has a market cap of ₹28494.07 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2318.8 & ₹1357 respectively.
As of 17 May, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 17 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Endurance Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2684.78
|2561.11
|+4.83%
|2234.34
|+20.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|226.83
|221.98
|+2.19%
|209.15
|+8.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|128.22
|114.42
|+12.06%
|121.56
|+5.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|2423.6
|2376.52
|+1.98%
|2070.5
|+17.05%
|Operating Income
|261.17
|184.58
|+41.49%
|163.83
|+59.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|274.81
|200.62
|+36.98%
|176.67
|+55.55%
|Net Income
|210.15
|152.28
|+38.01%
|136.47
|+54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.94
|10.83
|+37.95%
|9.7
|+53.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹210.15Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2684.78Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!