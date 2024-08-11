Engineers India Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 34.07% YOY

Engineers India Q1 Results Live : Engineers India Q1 Results Live: Engineers India declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 23.76% & the profit decreased by 34.07% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.52% and the profit decreased by 20.71%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 1.2% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 2.65% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a mixed trend in cost management over different time periods.

The operating income was down by 38.31% q-o-q and decreased by 35.14% Y-o-Y. This significant decline highlights the challenges the company faced in maintaining its core operational profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is ₹1.63, which decreased by 34.01% Y-o-Y. This drop in EPS reflects the overall decline in profitability for the company.

Engineers India has delivered a -11.89% return in the last 1 week, -5.15% return in the last 6 months, and 33.07% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures show a volatile performance in the stock market.

Currently, Engineers India has a market cap of ₹12,823 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹303.9 & ₹116.45 respectively. The company's market valuation and stock price range indicate its relative position in the market.

As of 11 Aug, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Aug, 2024, was to Hold. This consensus suggests that while the company's performance has been underwhelming, there is cautious optimism about its future prospects.

Engineers India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 623.83 805.14 -22.52% 818.27 -23.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 241.98 244.91 -1.2% 235.74 +2.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.84 10.72 -8.21% 7.54 +30.63% Total Operating Expense 582.66 738.4 -21.09% 754.8 -22.81% Operating Income 41.17 66.74 -38.31% 63.48 -35.14% Net Income Before Taxes 79.26 117.07 -32.3% 156.05 -49.21% Net Income 91.6 115.52 -20.71% 138.93 -34.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.63 2.05 -20.49% 2.47 -34.01%