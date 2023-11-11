Engineers India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 69.58% YOY

Engineers India, a leading engineering consultancy firm, announced their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 9, 2023. The company reported a decrease of 0.41% in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the profit increased by an impressive 69.58% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.48% and the profit decreased by 8.25%. This indicates a challenging quarter for Engineers India.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses of the company saw a rise of 3.84% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 0.43% year-on-year. This increase in expenses might have impacted the overall profitability of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a positive note, the operating income of Engineers India showed significant improvement. It was up by 42.17% compared to the previous quarter and increased by a remarkable 136.53% year-on-year. This indicates efficient management of the company's operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹2.27, showing a significant increase of 69.4% year-on-year. This growth in EPS indicates improved profitability and shareholder value.

In terms of stock performance, Engineers India has delivered a return of 2.95% in the last 1 week, 29.19% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 63.92% year-to-date return. This suggests that the company has been performing well in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Engineers India has a market capitalization of ₹7264.4 Crores and its 52-week high and low are ₹167.3 and ₹70.05 respectively. This indicates the company's stability in the market.

According to the latest analyst ratings, out of the 6 analysts covering Engineers India, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This suggests a mixed sentiment among the analysts.

As of November 11, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Engineers India is to Buy. This indicates positive expectations for the future performance of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Engineers India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 789.81 818.27 -3.48% 793.06 -0.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 244.8 235.74 +3.84% 243.76 +0.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.28 7.54 +9.83% 6.68 +23.89% Total Operating Expense 699.56 754.8 -7.32% 754.91 -7.33% Operating Income 90.24 63.48 +42.17% 38.15 +136.53% Net Income Before Taxes 133.63 156.05 -14.37% 102.84 +29.93% Net Income 127.46 138.93 -8.25% 75.16 +69.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.27 2.47 -8.1% 1.34 +69.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹127.46Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹789.81Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.