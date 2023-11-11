Engineers India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 69.58% YOY
Engineers India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 0.41% YoY & profit increased by 69.58% YoY
Engineers India, a leading engineering consultancy firm, announced their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 9, 2023. The company reported a decrease of 0.41% in revenue compared to the same period last year. However, the profit increased by an impressive 69.58% year-on-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.48% and the profit decreased by 8.25%. This indicates a challenging quarter for Engineers India.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses of the company saw a rise of 3.84% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 0.43% year-on-year. This increase in expenses might have impacted the overall profitability of the company.
On a positive note, the operating income of Engineers India showed significant improvement. It was up by 42.17% compared to the previous quarter and increased by a remarkable 136.53% year-on-year. This indicates efficient management of the company's operations.
The earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 stood at ₹2.27, showing a significant increase of 69.4% year-on-year. This growth in EPS indicates improved profitability and shareholder value.
In terms of stock performance, Engineers India has delivered a return of 2.95% in the last 1 week, 29.19% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 63.92% year-to-date return. This suggests that the company has been performing well in the market.
Currently, Engineers India has a market capitalization of ₹7264.4 Crores and its 52-week high and low are ₹167.3 and ₹70.05 respectively. This indicates the company's stability in the market.
According to the latest analyst ratings, out of the 6 analysts covering Engineers India, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This suggests a mixed sentiment among the analysts.
As of November 11, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Engineers India is to Buy. This indicates positive expectations for the future performance of the company.
Engineers India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|789.81
|818.27
|-3.48%
|793.06
|-0.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|244.8
|235.74
|+3.84%
|243.76
|+0.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.28
|7.54
|+9.83%
|6.68
|+23.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|699.56
|754.8
|-7.32%
|754.91
|-7.33%
|Operating Income
|90.24
|63.48
|+42.17%
|38.15
|+136.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|133.63
|156.05
|-14.37%
|102.84
|+29.93%
|Net Income
|127.46
|138.93
|-8.25%
|75.16
|+69.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.27
|2.47
|-8.1%
|1.34
|+69.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹127.46Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹789.81Cr
