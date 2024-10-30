Engineers India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.83% YOY

Engineers India Q2 Results Live : Engineers India declared their Q2 results on 29 October 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline revenue decreased by 12.77% year-over-year, while profit fell by 21.83% during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast to the previous quarter, Engineers India reported a revenue growth of 10.44% and an 8.77% increase in profit. This quarterly performance indicates a recovery from the preceding months, despite the year-over-year declines.

The company also noted a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 4.11% quarter-over-quarter and 2.91% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses has contributed to the pressure on profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income for Engineers India saw a quarter-over-quarter increase of 28.36%, but it still decreased by a staggering 41.44% year-over-year, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.77, reflecting a decrease of 22.03% compared to the same quarter last year. This drop in EPS is a critical indicator of the company's profitability health.

In terms of stock performance, Engineers India has delivered a return of 2.63% over the past week. However, the stock has faced a significant decline of 26.05% over the last six months, although it has managed to achieve a 5.5% return year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Engineers India boasts a market capitalization of ₹10,166.22 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹303.9 and a low of ₹121.8. The stock's volatility is evident in its wide trading range over the year.

As of 30 October 2024, out of five analysts covering Engineers India, one has given a 'Sell' rating, two have rated it as 'Hold', and two analysts have assigned a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating mixed sentiments regarding the company's future prospects.

Engineers India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 688.94 623.83 +10.44% 789.81 -12.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 251.93 241.98 +4.11% 244.8 +2.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.53 9.84 -3.18% 8.28 +15.16% Total Operating Expense 636.09 582.66 +9.17% 699.56 -9.07% Operating Income 52.85 41.17 +28.36% 90.24 -41.44% Net Income Before Taxes 99.08 79.26 +25% 133.63 -25.86% Net Income 99.63 91.6 +8.77% 127.46 -21.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.77 1.63 +8.59% 2.27 -22.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹99.63Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹688.94Cr

