Engineers India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.83% YOY

Engineers India Q2 Results Live : Engineers India declared their Q2 results on 29 October 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline revenue decreased by 12.77% year-over-year, while profit fell by 21.83% during the same period.
In contrast to the previous quarter, Engineers India reported a revenue growth of 10.44% and an 8.77% increase in profit. This quarterly performance indicates a recovery from the preceding months, despite the year-over-year declines.
The company also noted a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 4.11% quarter-over-quarter and 2.91% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses has contributed to the pressure on profitability.
Operating income for Engineers India saw a quarter-over-quarter increase of 28.36%, but it still decreased by a staggering 41.44% year-over-year, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.77, reflecting a decrease of 22.03% compared to the same quarter last year. This drop in EPS is a critical indicator of the company's profitability health.
In terms of stock performance, Engineers India has delivered a return of 2.63% over the past week. However, the stock has faced a significant decline of 26.05% over the last six months, although it has managed to achieve a 5.5% return year-to-date.
Currently, Engineers India boasts a market capitalization of ₹10,166.22 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹303.9 and a low of ₹121.8. The stock's volatility is evident in its wide trading range over the year.
As of 30 October 2024, out of five analysts covering Engineers India, one has given a 'Sell' rating, two have rated it as 'Hold', and two analysts have assigned a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating mixed sentiments regarding the company's future prospects.
Engineers India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|688.94
|623.83
|+10.44%
|789.81
|-12.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|251.93
|241.98
|+4.11%
|244.8
|+2.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.53
|9.84
|-3.18%
|8.28
|+15.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|636.09
|582.66
|+9.17%
|699.56
|-9.07%
|Operating Income
|52.85
|41.17
|+28.36%
|90.24
|-41.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|99.08
|79.26
|+25%
|133.63
|-25.86%
|Net Income
|99.63
|91.6
|+8.77%
|127.46
|-21.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.77
|1.63
|+8.59%
|2.27
|-22.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹99.63Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹688.94Cr
