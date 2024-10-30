Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Engineers India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 21.83% YOY

Engineers India Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 12.77% YoY & profit decreased by 21.83% YoY

Engineers India Q2 Results Live

Engineers India Q2 Results Live : Engineers India declared their Q2 results on 29 October 2024, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline revenue decreased by 12.77% year-over-year, while profit fell by 21.83% during the same period.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Engineers India reported a revenue growth of 10.44% and an 8.77% increase in profit. This quarterly performance indicates a recovery from the preceding months, despite the year-over-year declines.

The company also noted a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which increased by 4.11% quarter-over-quarter and 2.91% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses has contributed to the pressure on profitability.

Operating income for Engineers India saw a quarter-over-quarter increase of 28.36%, but it still decreased by a staggering 41.44% year-over-year, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.77, reflecting a decrease of 22.03% compared to the same quarter last year. This drop in EPS is a critical indicator of the company's profitability health.

In terms of stock performance, Engineers India has delivered a return of 2.63% over the past week. However, the stock has faced a significant decline of 26.05% over the last six months, although it has managed to achieve a 5.5% return year-to-date.

Currently, Engineers India boasts a market capitalization of 10,166.22 crore, with a 52-week high of 303.9 and a low of 121.8. The stock's volatility is evident in its wide trading range over the year.

As of 30 October 2024, out of five analysts covering Engineers India, one has given a 'Sell' rating, two have rated it as 'Hold', and two analysts have assigned a 'Strong Buy' rating, indicating mixed sentiments regarding the company's future prospects.

Engineers India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue688.94623.83+10.44%789.81-12.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total251.93241.98+4.11%244.8+2.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.539.84-3.18%8.28+15.16%
Total Operating Expense636.09582.66+9.17%699.56-9.07%
Operating Income52.8541.17+28.36%90.24-41.44%
Net Income Before Taxes99.0879.26+25%133.63-25.86%
Net Income99.6391.6+8.77%127.46-21.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.771.63+8.59%2.27-22.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹99.63Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹688.94Cr

