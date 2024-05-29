Engineers India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 39.25% YOY

Engineers India Q4 Results Live : Engineers India announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 8.52% and a decline in profit by 39.25% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 7.2% drop in revenue but a significant 82.36% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 5.8% decrease quarter-on-quarter and a 1.42% increase year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable 60.41% increase from the previous quarter, but a substantial 58.25% decrease from the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at ₹2.05, marking a 39.23% decrease from the previous year.

Engineers India's stock performance in the last week resulted in a -2.88% return, while it has delivered impressive returns of 84.57% in the last 6 months and 54.53% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹14891.31 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹289.9 & ₹106.25 respectively.

Analysts covering Engineers India have provided mixed ratings, with 4 analysts suggesting a Hold rating, 1 analyst recommending a Buy, and 1 analyst advocating for a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 May, 2024, was to Buy the stock.

Engineers India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 805.14 867.64 -7.2% 880.1 -8.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 244.91 259.99 -5.8% 241.48 +1.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.72 8.46 +26.7% 7.09 +51.19% Total Operating Expense 738.4 826.03 -10.61% 720.26 +2.52% Operating Income 66.74 41.6 +60.41% 159.84 -58.25% Net Income Before Taxes 117.07 71.44 +63.88% 204.28 -42.69% Net Income 115.52 63.35 +82.36% 190.18 -39.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.05 1.13 +81.42% 3.37 -39.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹115.52Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹805.14Cr

