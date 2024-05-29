Engineers India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 39.25% YOY

Engineers India Q4 Results Live : Engineers India announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 8.52% and a decline in profit by 39.25% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 7.2% drop in revenue but a significant 82.36% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 5.8% decrease quarter-on-quarter and a 1.42% increase year-on-year.
Operating income witnessed a remarkable 60.41% increase from the previous quarter, but a substantial 58.25% decrease from the same quarter last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at ₹2.05, marking a 39.23% decrease from the previous year.
Engineers India's stock performance in the last week resulted in a -2.88% return, while it has delivered impressive returns of 84.57% in the last 6 months and 54.53% year-to-date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹14891.31 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹289.9 & ₹106.25 respectively.
Analysts covering Engineers India have provided mixed ratings, with 4 analysts suggesting a Hold rating, 1 analyst recommending a Buy, and 1 analyst advocating for a Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 29 May, 2024, was to Buy the stock.
Engineers India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|805.14
|867.64
|-7.2%
|880.1
|-8.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|244.91
|259.99
|-5.8%
|241.48
|+1.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.72
|8.46
|+26.7%
|7.09
|+51.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|738.4
|826.03
|-10.61%
|720.26
|+2.52%
|Operating Income
|66.74
|41.6
|+60.41%
|159.84
|-58.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|117.07
|71.44
|+63.88%
|204.28
|-42.69%
|Net Income
|115.52
|63.35
|+82.36%
|190.18
|-39.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.05
|1.13
|+81.42%
|3.37
|-39.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹115.52Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹805.14Cr
