Engineers India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 39.25% YOY

Engineers India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 39.25% YOY

Livemint

Engineers India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.52% YoY & profit decreased by 39.25% YoY

Engineers India Q4 Results Live

Engineers India Q4 Results Live : Engineers India announced their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 8.52% and a decline in profit by 39.25% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 7.2% drop in revenue but a significant 82.36% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a 5.8% decrease quarter-on-quarter and a 1.42% increase year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a remarkable 60.41% increase from the previous quarter, but a substantial 58.25% decrease from the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at 2.05, marking a 39.23% decrease from the previous year.

Engineers India's stock performance in the last week resulted in a -2.88% return, while it has delivered impressive returns of 84.57% in the last 6 months and 54.53% year-to-date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 14891.31 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 289.9 & 106.25 respectively.

Analysts covering Engineers India have provided mixed ratings, with 4 analysts suggesting a Hold rating, 1 analyst recommending a Buy, and 1 analyst advocating for a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 May, 2024, was to Buy the stock.

Engineers India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue805.14867.64-7.2%880.1-8.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total244.91259.99-5.8%241.48+1.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.728.46+26.7%7.09+51.19%
Total Operating Expense738.4826.03-10.61%720.26+2.52%
Operating Income66.7441.6+60.41%159.84-58.25%
Net Income Before Taxes117.0771.44+63.88%204.28-42.69%
Net Income115.5263.35+82.36%190.18-39.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.051.13+81.42%3.37-39.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹115.52Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹805.14Cr

