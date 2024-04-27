Enkei Wheels India Q1 results : profit at ₹8.87Cr, Revenue increased by 67.34% YoY

Enkei Wheels India Q1 Results Live : Enkei Wheels India announced its Q1 results on 25 Apr, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 67.34% Year-on-Year, reaching ₹8.87 crore in profit.
It is impressive to note that Enkei Wheels India managed to turn around its performance from a loss of ₹4.4 crore in the same period last fiscal year. The revenue growth of 10.67% compared to the previous quarter indicates a positive trend for the company.
The company experienced a rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 9.91% quarter-on-quarter and a 12.16% increase year-on-year. However, the operating income saw a substantial growth of 198.22% sequentially and 280.28% compared to the previous year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.93, marking a notable increase of 301.22% year-on-year, reflecting the company's profitability and potential for growth.
Enkei Wheels India also demonstrated strong returns for its investors, with a 24.61% return in the last week, 17.3% return in the last 6 months, and a 19.8% Year-to-Date return.
Currently, Enkei Wheels India boasts a market capitalization of ₹1254.29 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹760 and ₹441 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market.
Enkei Wheels India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|221.61
|200.25
|+10.67%
|132.43
|+67.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.69
|11.54
|+9.91%
|11.31
|+12.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.38
|12.39
|-0.12%
|9.3
|+33.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|211.07
|196.71
|+7.3%
|138.28
|+52.63%
|Operating Income
|10.55
|3.54
|+198.22%
|-5.85
|+280.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|14.15
|0.93
|+1429.41%
|-6.55
|+315.98%
|Net Income
|8.87
|2.11
|+320.38%
|-4.4
|+301.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.93
|1.17
|+321.37%
|-2.45
|+301.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.87Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹221.61Cr
