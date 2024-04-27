Enkei Wheels India Q1 results : profit at ₹8.87Cr, Revenue increased by 67.34% YoY

Enkei Wheels India Q1 Results Live : Enkei Wheels India announced its Q1 results on 25 Apr, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 67.34% Year-on-Year, reaching ₹8.87 crore in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is impressive to note that Enkei Wheels India managed to turn around its performance from a loss of ₹4.4 crore in the same period last fiscal year. The revenue growth of 10.67% compared to the previous quarter indicates a positive trend for the company.

The company experienced a rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 9.91% quarter-on-quarter and a 12.16% increase year-on-year. However, the operating income saw a substantial growth of 198.22% sequentially and 280.28% compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.93, marking a notable increase of 301.22% year-on-year, reflecting the company's profitability and potential for growth.

Enkei Wheels India also demonstrated strong returns for its investors, with a 24.61% return in the last week, 17.3% return in the last 6 months, and a 19.8% Year-to-Date return.

Currently, Enkei Wheels India boasts a market capitalization of ₹1254.29 crore, with a 52-week high/low of ₹760 and ₹441 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enkei Wheels India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 221.61 200.25 +10.67% 132.43 +67.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.69 11.54 +9.91% 11.31 +12.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.38 12.39 -0.12% 9.3 +33.09% Total Operating Expense 211.07 196.71 +7.3% 138.28 +52.63% Operating Income 10.55 3.54 +198.22% -5.85 +280.28% Net Income Before Taxes 14.15 0.93 +1429.41% -6.55 +315.98% Net Income 8.87 2.11 +320.38% -4.4 +301.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.93 1.17 +321.37% -2.45 +301.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.87Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹221.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!