Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Enkei Wheels India Q1 results : profit at 8.87Cr, Revenue increased by 67.34% YoY

Enkei Wheels India Q1 results : profit at ₹8.87Cr, Revenue increased by 67.34% YoY

Livemint

Enkei Wheels India Q1 results : Revenue increased by 67.34% YoY & profit at 8.87Cr

Enkei Wheels India Q1 Results Live

Enkei Wheels India Q1 Results Live : Enkei Wheels India announced its Q1 results on 25 Apr, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company reported a significant increase in revenue by 67.34% Year-on-Year, reaching 8.87 crore in profit.

It is impressive to note that Enkei Wheels India managed to turn around its performance from a loss of 4.4 crore in the same period last fiscal year. The revenue growth of 10.67% compared to the previous quarter indicates a positive trend for the company.

The company experienced a rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 9.91% quarter-on-quarter and a 12.16% increase year-on-year. However, the operating income saw a substantial growth of 198.22% sequentially and 280.28% compared to the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 4.93, marking a notable increase of 301.22% year-on-year, reflecting the company's profitability and potential for growth.

Enkei Wheels India also demonstrated strong returns for its investors, with a 24.61% return in the last week, 17.3% return in the last 6 months, and a 19.8% Year-to-Date return.

Currently, Enkei Wheels India boasts a market capitalization of 1254.29 crore, with a 52-week high/low of 760 and 441 respectively, showcasing stability and growth potential in the market.

Enkei Wheels India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue221.61200.25+10.67%132.43+67.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.6911.54+9.91%11.31+12.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.3812.39-0.12%9.3+33.09%
Total Operating Expense211.07196.71+7.3%138.28+52.63%
Operating Income10.553.54+198.22%-5.85+280.28%
Net Income Before Taxes14.150.93+1429.41%-6.55+315.98%
Net Income8.872.11+320.38%-4.4+301.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.931.17+321.37%-2.45+301.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.87Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹221.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.