Enkei Wheels India Q4 CY23 results : profit at 2.11Cr, Revenue increased by 34.66% YoY

Enkei Wheels India declared their Q4 CY23 results on 23 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 34.66% & the profit came at ₹2.11cr.
It is noteworthy that Enkei Wheels India had declared a loss of ₹14.12cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.59% q-o-q & decreased by 5.22% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 64.77% q-o-q & increased by 29.56% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.17 for Q4 CY23 which increased by 114.88% Y-o-Y.
Enkei Wheels India has delivered 7.84% return in the last 1 week, 11.64% return in the last 6 months, and 5% YTD return.
Currently, Enkei Wheels India has a market cap of ₹1099.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹674.95 & ₹416.2 respectively.
Enkei Wheels India Financials
|Period
|Q4 CY23
|Q3 CY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 CY22
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|200.25
|206.76
|-3.15%
|148.7
|+34.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.54
|12.23
|-5.59%
|12.18
|-5.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.39
|11.93
|+3.89%
|8.21
|+50.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|196.71
|196.72
|-0.01%
|145.97
|+34.76%
|Operating Income
|3.54
|10.04
|-64.77%
|2.73
|+29.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.93
|9.35
|-90.1%
|-14.61
|+106.33%
|Net Income
|2.11
|5.95
|-64.51%
|-14.12
|+114.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.17
|3.31
|-64.65%
|-7.86
|+114.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.11Cr
Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue?
Ans : ₹200.25Cr
