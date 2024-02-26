Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Enkei Wheels India Q4 CY23 results : profit at 2.11Cr, Revenue increased by 34.66% YoY

Enkei Wheels India Q4 CY23 results : profit at 2.11Cr, Revenue increased by 34.66% YoY

Livemint

Enkei Wheels India Q4 CY23 results : Revenue increased by 34.66% YoY & profit at 2.11Cr

Enkei Wheels India Q4 CY23 Results Live

Enkei Wheels India declared their Q4 CY23 results on 23 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 34.66% & the profit came at 2.11cr.

It is noteworthy that Enkei Wheels India had declared a loss of 14.12cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.59% q-o-q & decreased by 5.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 64.77% q-o-q & increased by 29.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.17 for Q4 CY23 which increased by 114.88% Y-o-Y.

Enkei Wheels India has delivered 7.84% return in the last 1 week, 11.64% return in the last 6 months, and 5% YTD return.

Currently, Enkei Wheels India has a market cap of 1099.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of 674.95 & 416.2 respectively.

Enkei Wheels India Financials

PeriodQ4 CY23Q3 CY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 CY22Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue200.25206.76-3.15%148.7+34.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.5412.23-5.59%12.18-5.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.3911.93+3.89%8.21+50.97%
Total Operating Expense196.71196.72-0.01%145.97+34.76%
Operating Income3.5410.04-64.77%2.73+29.56%
Net Income Before Taxes0.939.35-90.1%-14.61+106.33%
Net Income2.115.95-64.51%-14.12+114.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.173.31-64.65%-7.86+114.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.11Cr

Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue?

Ans : ₹200.25Cr

