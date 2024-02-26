Enkei Wheels India Q4 CY23 results : profit at 2.11Cr, Revenue increased by 34.66% YoY

Enkei Wheels India Q4 CY23 results : Revenue increased by 34.66% YoY & profit at ₹ 2.11Cr

Enkei Wheels India declared their Q4 CY23 results on 23 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 34.66% & the profit came at ₹2.11cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Enkei Wheels India had declared a loss of ₹14.12cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.59% q-o-q & decreased by 5.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 64.77% q-o-q & increased by 29.56% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.17 for Q4 CY23 which increased by 114.88% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enkei Wheels India has delivered 7.84% return in the last 1 week, 11.64% return in the last 6 months, and 5% YTD return.

Currently, Enkei Wheels India has a market cap of ₹1099.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹674.95 & ₹416.2 respectively.

Enkei Wheels India Financials Period Q4 CY23 Q3 CY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 CY22 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 200.25 206.76 -3.15% 148.7 +34.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.54 12.23 -5.59% 12.18 -5.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.39 11.93 +3.89% 8.21 +50.97% Total Operating Expense 196.71 196.72 -0.01% 145.97 +34.76% Operating Income 3.54 10.04 -64.77% 2.73 +29.56% Net Income Before Taxes 0.93 9.35 -90.1% -14.61 +106.33% Net Income 2.11 5.95 -64.51% -14.12 +114.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.17 3.31 -64.65% -7.86 +114.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 CY23 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.11Cr Question : What is Q4 CY23 revenue? Ans : ₹200.25Cr

