Entertainment Network India Q1 results : loss at ₹5.5Cr, Revenue increased by 17.84% YoY

Entertainment Network India Q1 results : Revenue increased by 17.84% YoY & loss at 5.5Cr

Published2 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Entertainment Network India Q1 Results Live
Entertainment Network India Q1 Results Live

Entertainment Network India Q1 Results Live : Entertainment Network India declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 17.84% year-on-year, while incurring a loss of 5.5 crore.

It is important to note that in the same period of the previous fiscal year, Entertainment Network India had reported a profit of 1.14 crore.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 24.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Entertainment Network India rose by 10.94% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 5.06% year-on-year.

The operating income took a hit, decreasing by 298.12% quarter-on-quarter and 381.61% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q1 stands at -1.14, showing a significant decrease of 1715.42% year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Entertainment Network India has delivered -4.21% in the last 1 week, -5.14% in the last 6 months, and 27.36% year-to-date.

Currently, the market cap of Entertainment Network India is 1203.57 crore with a 52-week high/low of 358.8 and 141.35 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given a Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024 also being to Buy.

Entertainment Network India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue113.5150.01-24.34%96.31+17.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total39.9135.97+10.94%37.98+5.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.2620.59-1.6%19.47+4.07%
Total Operating Expense126.25143.57-12.07%98.96+27.58%
Operating Income-12.756.44-298.12%-2.65-381.61%
Net Income Before Taxes-7.2111.04-165.33%1.15-727.78%
Net Income-5.58.86-162.09%1.14-580.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.141.79-163.86%0.07-1715.42%
FAQs
₹-5.5Cr
₹113.5Cr
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
