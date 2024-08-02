Entertainment Network India Q1 results : loss at ₹5.5Cr, Revenue increased by 17.84% YoY

Entertainment Network India Q1 Results Live : Entertainment Network India declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 17.84% year-on-year, while incurring a loss of ₹5.5 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to note that in the same period of the previous fiscal year, Entertainment Network India had reported a profit of ₹1.14 crore.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 24.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Entertainment Network India rose by 10.94% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 5.06% year-on-year.

The operating income took a hit, decreasing by 298.12% quarter-on-quarter and 381.61% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹-1.14, showing a significant decrease of 1715.42% year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Entertainment Network India has delivered -4.21% in the last 1 week, -5.14% in the last 6 months, and 27.36% year-to-date.

Currently, the market cap of Entertainment Network India is ₹1203.57 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹358.8 and ₹141.35 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given a Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024 also being to Buy.

Entertainment Network India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 113.5 150.01 -24.34% 96.31 +17.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 39.91 35.97 +10.94% 37.98 +5.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.26 20.59 -1.6% 19.47 +4.07% Total Operating Expense 126.25 143.57 -12.07% 98.96 +27.58% Operating Income -12.75 6.44 -298.12% -2.65 -381.61% Net Income Before Taxes -7.21 11.04 -165.33% 1.15 -727.78% Net Income -5.5 8.86 -162.09% 1.14 -580.98% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.14 1.79 -163.86% 0.07 -1715.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-5.5Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹113.5Cr

