Entertainment Network India Q1 results : loss at ₹5.5Cr, Revenue increased by 17.84% YoY

Entertainment Network India Q1 Results Live : Entertainment Network India declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 17.84% year-on-year, while incurring a loss of ₹5.5 crore.
It is important to note that in the same period of the previous fiscal year, Entertainment Network India had reported a profit of ₹1.14 crore.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 24.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for Entertainment Network India rose by 10.94% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 5.06% year-on-year.
The operating income took a hit, decreasing by 298.12% quarter-on-quarter and 381.61% year-on-year.
The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹-1.14, showing a significant decrease of 1715.42% year-on-year.
In terms of returns, Entertainment Network India has delivered -4.21% in the last 1 week, -5.14% in the last 6 months, and 27.36% year-to-date.
Currently, the market cap of Entertainment Network India is ₹1203.57 crore with a 52-week high/low of ₹358.8 and ₹141.35 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have given a Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 02 Aug, 2024 also being to Buy.
Entertainment Network India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|113.5
|150.01
|-24.34%
|96.31
|+17.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|39.91
|35.97
|+10.94%
|37.98
|+5.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.26
|20.59
|-1.6%
|19.47
|+4.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|126.25
|143.57
|-12.07%
|98.96
|+27.58%
|Operating Income
|-12.75
|6.44
|-298.12%
|-2.65
|-381.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-7.21
|11.04
|-165.33%
|1.15
|-727.78%
|Net Income
|-5.5
|8.86
|-162.09%
|1.14
|-580.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.14
|1.79
|-163.86%
|0.07
|-1715.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-5.5Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹113.5Cr
