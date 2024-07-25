Epigral Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 172.54% YOY

Epigral Q1 Results Live : Epigral, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit.

The topline of the company saw a significant increase of 43.15% year-over-year, while the profit surged by 172.54% in the same period.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.12% and the profit increased by 11.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 7.37% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 31.68% year-on-year.

Furthermore, the operating income showed positive growth, up by 14.35% quarter-on-quarter and 122% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹20.67, marking an impressive increase of 172.69% year-on-year.

Investors have shown confidence in Epigral, with the company delivering strong returns of 15.06% in the last 1 week, 72.33% in the last 6 months, and 69.91% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of ₹6897.74 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1724 & ₹862.05 respectively, Epigral continues to be a prominent player in the market.

Analysts have also shown bullish sentiment towards Epigral, with 1 out of 1 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 25 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Epigral Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 651.2 524.63 +24.12% 454.89 +43.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.4 25.52 +7.37% 20.81 +31.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.45 30.38 +10.12% 30.8 +8.6% Total Operating Expense 508.25 399.62 +27.18% 390.5 +30.15% Operating Income 142.95 125.02 +14.35% 64.39 +122% Net Income Before Taxes 130.96 113.46 +15.42% 47.41 +176.23% Net Income 85.87 77.28 +11.12% 31.51 +172.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.67 18.6 +11.13% 7.58 +172.69%