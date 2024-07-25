Epigral Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 172.54% YOY

Epigral Q1 Results Live : Epigral, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The topline of the company saw a significant increase of 43.15% year-over-year, while the profit surged by 172.54% in the same period.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 7.37% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 31.68% year-on-year.

Furthermore, the operating income showed positive growth, up by 14.35% quarter-on-quarter and 122% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹20.67, marking an impressive increase of 172.69% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors have shown confidence in Epigral, with the company delivering strong returns of 15.06% in the last 1 week, 72.33% in the last 6 months, and 69.91% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of ₹6897.74 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1724 & ₹862.05 respectively, Epigral continues to be a prominent player in the market.

Analysts have also shown bullish sentiment towards Epigral, with 1 out of 1 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 25 Jul, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Epigral Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 651.2 524.63 +24.12% 454.89 +43.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.4 25.52 +7.37% 20.81 +31.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.45 30.38 +10.12% 30.8 +8.6% Total Operating Expense 508.25 399.62 +27.18% 390.5 +30.15% Operating Income 142.95 125.02 +14.35% 64.39 +122% Net Income Before Taxes 130.96 113.46 +15.42% 47.41 +176.23% Net Income 85.87 77.28 +11.12% 31.51 +172.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.67 18.6 +11.13% 7.58 +172.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹85.87Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹651.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar