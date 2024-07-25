Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Epigral Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 172.54% YOY

Epigral Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 172.54% YOY

Livemint

Epigral Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 43.15% YoY & profit increased by 172.54% YoY

Epigral Q1 Results Live

Epigral Q1 Results Live : Epigral, a leading company, announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit.

The topline of the company saw a significant increase of 43.15% year-over-year, while the profit surged by 172.54% in the same period.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.12% and the profit increased by 11.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 7.37% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 31.68% year-on-year.

Furthermore, the operating income showed positive growth, up by 14.35% quarter-on-quarter and 122% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 20.67, marking an impressive increase of 172.69% year-on-year.

Investors have shown confidence in Epigral, with the company delivering strong returns of 15.06% in the last 1 week, 72.33% in the last 6 months, and 69.91% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of 6897.74 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1724 & 862.05 respectively, Epigral continues to be a prominent player in the market.

Analysts have also shown bullish sentiment towards Epigral, with 1 out of 1 analysts giving a Strong Buy rating as of 25 Jul, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Strong Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Epigral Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue651.2524.63+24.12%454.89+43.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.425.52+7.37%20.81+31.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.4530.38+10.12%30.8+8.6%
Total Operating Expense508.25399.62+27.18%390.5+30.15%
Operating Income142.95125.02+14.35%64.39+122%
Net Income Before Taxes130.96113.46+15.42%47.41+176.23%
Net Income85.8777.28+11.12%31.51+172.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.6718.6+11.13%7.58+172.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹85.87Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹651.2Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.