Epigral Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 36.42% YoY

Epigral declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.33% & the profit decreased by 36.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.39% and the profit increased by 29.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.02% q-o-q & increased by 7.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 20.28% q-o-q & decreased by 32.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 36.44% Y-o-Y.
Epigral has delivered 0.32% return in the last 1 week, 9.32% return in last 6 months and 1.76% YTD return.
Currently the Epigral has a market cap of ₹4130.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1183.9 & ₹815 respectively.
Epigral Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|471.52
|478.15
|-1.39%
|537.84
|-12.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|22.5
|20.83
|+8.02%
|20.9
|+7.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.88
|31.51
|-2%
|30.84
|+0.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|379.63
|401.75
|-5.51%
|402.15
|-5.6%
|Operating Income
|91.89
|76.4
|+20.28%
|135.69
|-32.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|73.94
|55.94
|+32.17%
|114.4
|-35.37%
|Net Income
|49.08
|38
|+29.18%
|77.2
|-36.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.81
|9.14
|+29.21%
|18.58
|-36.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹49.08Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹471.52Cr
