Epigral Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 36.42% YoY

Epigral declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.33% & the profit decreased by 36.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.39% and the profit increased by 29.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.02% q-o-q & increased by 7.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.28% q-o-q & decreased by 32.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 36.44% Y-o-Y.

Epigral has delivered 0.32% return in the last 1 week, 9.32% return in last 6 months and 1.76% YTD return.

Currently the Epigral has a market cap of ₹4130.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1183.9 & ₹815 respectively.

Epigral Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 471.52 478.15 -1.39% 537.84 -12.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 22.5 20.83 +8.02% 20.9 +7.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.88 31.51 -2% 30.84 +0.13% Total Operating Expense 379.63 401.75 -5.51% 402.15 -5.6% Operating Income 91.89 76.4 +20.28% 135.69 -32.28% Net Income Before Taxes 73.94 55.94 +32.17% 114.4 -35.37% Net Income 49.08 38 +29.18% 77.2 -36.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.81 9.14 +29.21% 18.58 -36.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹49.08Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹471.52Cr

