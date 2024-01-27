Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Epigral Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 36.42% YoY

Epigral Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 36.42% YoY

Livemint

Epigral Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 12.33% YoY & profit decreased by 36.42% YoY

Epigral Q3 FY24 Results Live

Epigral declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 12.33% & the profit decreased by 36.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.39% and the profit increased by 29.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.02% q-o-q & increased by 7.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.28% q-o-q & decreased by 32.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 36.44% Y-o-Y.

Epigral has delivered 0.32% return in the last 1 week, 9.32% return in last 6 months and 1.76% YTD return.

Currently the Epigral has a market cap of 4130.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1183.9 & 815 respectively.

Epigral Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue471.52478.15-1.39%537.84-12.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total22.520.83+8.02%20.9+7.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.8831.51-2%30.84+0.13%
Total Operating Expense379.63401.75-5.51%402.15-5.6%
Operating Income91.8976.4+20.28%135.69-32.28%
Net Income Before Taxes73.9455.94+32.17%114.4-35.37%
Net Income49.0838+29.18%77.2-36.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.819.14+29.21%18.58-36.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹49.08Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹471.52Cr

