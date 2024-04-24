Epigral Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.71% YOY

Epigral Q4 Results Live : Epigral announced their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024, with a 6.68% decrease in revenue but a 0.71% increase in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a significant growth with an 11.26% increase in revenue and a substantial 57.44% rise in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a notable increase by 13.43% quarter-over-quarter and a 12.99% year-over-year growth.
Operating income also witnessed a strong performance, rising by 36.05% sequentially and 0.39% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹18.6, reflecting a 0.72% increase year-over-year.
Epigral's stock performance has been impressive with a 6.84% return in the last week, 53.14% return in the last 6 months, and 43.18% Year-to-Date return.
Currently, Epigral commands a market cap of ₹5812.45 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1424.9 and ₹862.05 respectively.
Epigral Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|524.63
|471.52
|+11.26%
|562.18
|-6.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|25.52
|22.5
|+13.43%
|22.59
|+12.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.38
|30.88
|-1.63%
|30.13
|+0.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|399.62
|379.63
|+5.27%
|437.64
|-8.69%
|Operating Income
|125.02
|91.89
|+36.05%
|124.53
|+0.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|113.46
|73.94
|+53.46%
|110.07
|+3.08%
|Net Income
|77.28
|49.08
|+57.44%
|76.73
|+0.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.6
|11.81
|+57.49%
|18.47
|+0.72%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹77.28Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹524.63Cr
