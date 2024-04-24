Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Epigral Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.71% YOY

Epigral Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.71% YOY

Livemint

Epigral Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.68% YoY & profit increased by 0.71% YoY

Epigral Q4 Results Live

Epigral Q4 Results Live : Epigral announced their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024, with a 6.68% decrease in revenue but a 0.71% increase in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a significant growth with an 11.26% increase in revenue and a substantial 57.44% rise in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a notable increase by 13.43% quarter-over-quarter and a 12.99% year-over-year growth.

Operating income also witnessed a strong performance, rising by 36.05% sequentially and 0.39% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 18.6, reflecting a 0.72% increase year-over-year.

Epigral's stock performance has been impressive with a 6.84% return in the last week, 53.14% return in the last 6 months, and 43.18% Year-to-Date return.

Currently, Epigral commands a market cap of 5812.45 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 1424.9 and 862.05 respectively.

Epigral Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue524.63471.52+11.26%562.18-6.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total25.5222.5+13.43%22.59+12.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.3830.88-1.63%30.13+0.82%
Total Operating Expense399.62379.63+5.27%437.64-8.69%
Operating Income125.0291.89+36.05%124.53+0.39%
Net Income Before Taxes113.4673.94+53.46%110.07+3.08%
Net Income77.2849.08+57.44%76.73+0.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.611.81+57.49%18.47+0.72%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹77.28Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹524.63Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.