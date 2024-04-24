Epigral Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.71% YOY

Epigral Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.68% YoY & profit increased by 0.71% YoY

Epigral Q4 Results Live : Epigral announced their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024, with a 6.68% decrease in revenue but a 0.71% increase in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a significant growth with an 11.26% increase in revenue and a substantial 57.44% rise in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a notable increase by 13.43% quarter-over-quarter and a 12.99% year-over-year growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also witnessed a strong performance, rising by 36.05% sequentially and 0.39% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹18.6, reflecting a 0.72% increase year-over-year.

Epigral's stock performance has been impressive with a 6.84% return in the last week, 53.14% return in the last 6 months, and 43.18% Year-to-Date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Epigral commands a market cap of ₹5812.45 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1424.9 and ₹862.05 respectively.

Epigral Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 524.63 471.52 +11.26% 562.18 -6.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 25.52 22.5 +13.43% 22.59 +12.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.38 30.88 -1.63% 30.13 +0.82% Total Operating Expense 399.62 379.63 +5.27% 437.64 -8.69% Operating Income 125.02 91.89 +36.05% 124.53 +0.39% Net Income Before Taxes 113.46 73.94 +53.46% 110.07 +3.08% Net Income 77.28 49.08 +57.44% 76.73 +0.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.6 11.81 +57.49% 18.47 +0.72%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹77.28Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹524.63Cr

