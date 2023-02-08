Equitas SFB net profit rises 57% to 170 cr in Q3, NII up 19.7%

"The effect of Covid on the bank’s financials has waned. Many initiatives of the Bank to create a stable, sustainable and scalable bank have started yielding results and the performance of the 3rd quarter reflects the same. Various projects on the digital side are expected to become operational over the next few quarters. As they go live, we expect further improvement in both productivity and efficiency as well as in generating newer business models," said P N Vasudevan, Managing Director and CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank.