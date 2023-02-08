Equitas SFB net profit rises 57% to ₹170 cr, NII up 19.7%
- The net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and expended, rose 19.7 per cent to ₹647.5 crore from ₹540.8 crore year-on-year
Equitas Small Finance Bank on Wednesday reported 57 per cent rise in net profit to ₹170.11 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of ₹108.11 crore in the year ago period.
