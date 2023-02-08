Home / Companies / Company Results /  Equitas SFB net profit rises 57% to 170 cr, NII up 19.7%
Back

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Wednesday reported 57 per cent rise in net profit to 170.11 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of 108.11 crore in the year ago period.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and expended, rose 19.7 per cent to 647.5 crore from 540.8 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x