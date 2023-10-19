comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Equitas SFB Q2 Results: Net profit up 70% to 198 crore, NIIs up 25% YoY
Equitas SFB Q2 Results: Net profit up 70% to ₹198 crore, NIIs up 25% YoY

 Livemint

Equitas SFB Q2 Results: The net interest income (NIIs) during the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹765.6 crore, registering a growth of 25 per cent, compared to ₹609.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Equitas Small Finance Bank chief people officer S. Muralidharan. Photo: Nathan G/Mint (Nathan G/Mint)Premium
Equitas Small Finance Bank chief people officer S. Muralidharan. Photo: Nathan G/Mint (Nathan G/Mint)

Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a growth of 70.2 per cent in net profit at 198 crore, compared to 116.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The net interest income (NIIs) during the second quarter of current fiscal stood at 765.6 crore, registering a growth of 25 per cent, compared to 609.7 crore in the year-ago period.

 

MORE TO COME

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 09:34 PM IST
