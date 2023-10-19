Equitas SFB Q2 Results: Net profit up 70% to ₹198 crore, NIIs up 25% YoY

Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), reporting a growth of 70.2 per cent in net profit at ₹198 crore, compared to ₹116.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The net interest income (NIIs) during the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹765.6 crore, registering a growth of 25 per cent, compared to ₹609.7 crore in the year-ago period.

MORE TO COME

