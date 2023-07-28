Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, showing strong growth and steady performance. The bank reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 191 Cr in Q1FY24, marking an impressive 97% YoY growth. Quarterly disbursements reached Rs. 4,757 Cr, indicating a substantial 47% YoY growth. The bank's gross advances also grew significantly by 36% YoY, amounting to Rs. 29,601 Cr. Key ratios, such as Net Interest Margin (NIM), remained healthy at 8.76%, while the Cost to Income ratio rose to 65.05% in Q1FY24.

In terms of business highlights, the bank experienced robust disbursement across all product segments, with the Small Business Loans (SBL) product registering a YoY disbursement growth of 31%. Advances for the newly launched Merchant Over-Draft loans for tiny/small shopkeepers crossed Rs. 500 Cr. The bank's CASA ratio stood at 38%, and Term Deposits showed impressive growth, reaching Rs. 17,067 Cr with a YoY increase of 73%. Retail Term Deposits contributed 62% of total term deposits, amounting to Rs. 10,536 Cr with a 49% YoY growth.

Regarding capital and liquidity, the bank maintained a strong Net worth of Rs. 5,360 Cr. As of June 30, 2023, Total CRAR stood at 22.06%, with Tier I at 21.36% and Tier II at 0.70%. The bank's Certificate of Deposit (CD) program received the highest rating at A1+ from CRISIL, CARE, and India Ratings. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) as of June 30, 2023, was reported at 237%. Additionally, the bank reported a Profit on sale of Investments of Rs. 26 Cr for the quarter.

In terms of the Profit & Loss statement, Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 28% YoY and 5% QoQ, while Other income showed a remarkable YoY growth of 50% and 4% QoQ (excluding ARC sale Income in Q4FY23). The bank's PAT for Q1FY24 was Rs. 191 Cr, showing impressive growth of 97% YoY and 1% QoQ.

Looking at asset quality and provisions, annualized gross slippages remained healthy at 3.07% for Q1FY24. The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) improved by 135bps YoY to 2.60% in Q1FY24, while Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) improved by 95bps YoY to 1.12%. The bank strengthened its Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) by making additional provisions of Rs. 13.99 Cr during the quarter, improving PCR to 57.79% from 56.90% in Q4FY23 and 48.46% in Q1FY23.

CRISIL More Information

EQUITAS SMALL FINANCE BANK More Information