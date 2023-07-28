Regarding capital and liquidity, the bank maintained a strong Net worth of Rs. 5,360 Cr. As of June 30, 2023, Total CRAR stood at 22.06%, with Tier I at 21.36% and Tier II at 0.70%. The bank's Certificate of Deposit (CD) program received the highest rating at A1+ from CRISIL, CARE, and India Ratings. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) as of June 30, 2023, was reported at 237%. Additionally, the bank reported a Profit on sale of Investments of Rs. 26 Cr for the quarter.

