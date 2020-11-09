Home >Companies >Company Results >Equitas Small Finance Bank's Q2 net profit more than doubles to 103 cr
The bank said disbursements during the quarter were at 80% of Q2FY20
The bank said disbursements during the quarter were at 80% of Q2FY20

Equitas Small Finance Bank's Q2 net profit more than doubles to 103 cr

1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2020, 08:47 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Net interest income rises 32% to 461 crore as against 351 crore in Sept 2019

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday reported its net profit more than doubled to 103 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was 49 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank said disbursements during the quarter were at 80% of Q2FY20.

Net interest income rises 32% to 461 crore as against 351 crore in September 2019.

The bank made additional Covid provision of 26 crore in Q2FY21. "The bank now carries Rs. 170.63 Cr of COVID-19 related provisions (other than standard and NPA provisions), which constitutes 1.02% of total Gross Advances," the bank said in a release.

On Monday, the bank's scrip on BSE closed 0.76% lower at 32.65

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Equitas Small Finance Bank shares were flat in noon trade

Equitas Small Finance Bank Says RBI lifts restriction on opening of new branches

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout