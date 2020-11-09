Subscribe
Equitas Small Finance Bank's Q2 net profit more than doubles to 103 cr
Equitas Small Finance Bank's Q2 net profit more than doubles to 103 cr

1 min read . 08:47 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Net interest income rises 32% to 461 crore as against 351 crore in Sept 2019

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday reported its net profit more than doubled to 103 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was 49 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank said disbursements during the quarter were at 80% of Q2FY20.

Net interest income rises 32% to 461 crore as against 351 crore in September 2019.

The bank made additional Covid provision of 26 crore in Q2FY21. "The bank now carries Rs. 170.63 Cr of COVID-19 related provisions (other than standard and NPA provisions), which constitutes 1.02% of total Gross Advances," the bank said in a release.

On Monday, the bank's scrip on BSE closed 0.76% lower at 32.65

