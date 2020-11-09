Equitas Small Finance Bank's Q2 net profit more than doubles to 103 cr

Net interest income rises 32% to ₹461 crore as against ₹351 crore in Sept 2019

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday reported its net profit more than doubled to ₹103 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was ₹49 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank said disbursements during the quarter were at 80% of Q2FY20.

The bank said disbursements during the quarter were at 80% of Q2FY20.

Net interest income rises 32% to ₹461 crore as against ₹351 crore in September 2019.

The bank made additional Covid provision of ₹26 crore in Q2FY21. "The bank now carries Rs. 170.63 Cr of COVID-19 related provisions (other than standard and NPA provisions), which constitutes 1.02% of total Gross Advances," the bank said in a release.

On Monday, the bank's scrip on BSE closed 0.76% lower at ₹32.65