Equitas Small Finance Bank's Q2 net profit more than doubles to 103 cr

Equitas Small Finance Bank's Q2 net profit more than doubles to ₹103 cr1 min read . 08:47 PM IST
Net interest income rises 32% to ₹461 crore as against ₹351 crore in Sept 2019
Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday reported its net profit more than doubled to ₹103 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was ₹49 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank said disbursements during the quarter were at 80% of Q2FY20.
Net interest income rises 32% to ₹461 crore as against ₹351 crore in September 2019.
The bank made additional Covid provision of ₹26 crore in Q2FY21. "The bank now carries Rs. 170.63 Cr of COVID-19 related provisions (other than standard and NPA provisions), which constitutes 1.02% of total Gross Advances," the bank said in a release.
On Monday, the bank's scrip on BSE closed 0.76% lower at ₹32.65
