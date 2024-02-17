Eros International Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Rise by 3.17% YoY

Eros International Media, a leading media company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company's revenue has shown an impressive growth of 122.95% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it is worth noting that the company has also reported a 3.17% increase in loss year over year. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue has declined by 26.51% while the loss has increased significantly by 237.25%.

Moving on to the company's expenses, the selling, general, and administrative expenses have decreased by 42.62% quarter over quarter. However, on a yearly basis, these expenses have increased by 5.51%.

The operating income of Eros International Media has faced a significant decline of 411.51% quarter over quarter and a decrease of 37.72% year over year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter of FY24 is reported to be ₹-5.47, showing a decrease of 3.14% year over year.

In terms of returns, Eros International Media has delivered -9.66% return in the last 1 week, 33.95% return in the last 6 months, and 4.77% year-to-date return.

As of now, the market capitalization of Eros International Media stands at ₹242.18 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹30.2 and a 52-week low of ₹17.3.

Eros International Media Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 31.57 42.96 -26.51% 14.16 +122.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.85 13.68 -42.62% 7.44 +5.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.16 1.03 +12.62% 1.65 -29.7% Total Operating Expense 102.22 20.28 +404.04% 65.46 +56.16% Operating Income -70.65 22.68 -411.51% -51.3 -37.72% Net Income Before Taxes -50.35 34.76 -244.85% -51.22 +1.7% Net Income -52.43 38.2 -237.25% -50.82 -3.17% Diluted Normalized EPS -5.47 3.98 -237.25% -5.3 -3.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-52.43Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹31.57Cr

