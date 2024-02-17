Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Eros International Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Rise by 3.17% YoY

Eros International Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Rise by 3.17% YoY

Livemint

Eros International Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue Increased by 122.95% YoY & Loss Increased by 3.17% YoY

Eros International Media Q3 FY24 Results Live

Eros International Media, a leading media company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company's revenue has shown an impressive growth of 122.95% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, it is worth noting that the company has also reported a 3.17% increase in loss year over year. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue has declined by 26.51% while the loss has increased significantly by 237.25%.

Moving on to the company's expenses, the selling, general, and administrative expenses have decreased by 42.62% quarter over quarter. However, on a yearly basis, these expenses have increased by 5.51%.

The operating income of Eros International Media has faced a significant decline of 411.51% quarter over quarter and a decrease of 37.72% year over year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter of FY24 is reported to be -5.47, showing a decrease of 3.14% year over year.

In terms of returns, Eros International Media has delivered -9.66% return in the last 1 week, 33.95% return in the last 6 months, and 4.77% year-to-date return.

As of now, the market capitalization of Eros International Media stands at 242.18 Cr, with a 52-week high of 30.2 and a 52-week low of 17.3.

Eros International Media Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue31.5742.96-26.51%14.16+122.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.8513.68-42.62%7.44+5.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.161.03+12.62%1.65-29.7%
Total Operating Expense102.2220.28+404.04%65.46+56.16%
Operating Income-70.6522.68-411.51%-51.3-37.72%
Net Income Before Taxes-50.3534.76-244.85%-51.22+1.7%
Net Income-52.4338.2-237.25%-50.82-3.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS-5.473.98-237.25%-5.3-3.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-52.43Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹31.57Cr

