Eros International Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Rise by 3.17% YoY

Eros International Media, a leading media company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14th February 2024. The company's revenue has shown an impressive growth of 122.95% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, it is worth noting that the company has also reported a 3.17% increase in loss year over year. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue has declined by 26.51% while the loss has increased significantly by 237.25%.
Moving on to the company's expenses, the selling, general, and administrative expenses have decreased by 42.62% quarter over quarter. However, on a yearly basis, these expenses have increased by 5.51%.
The operating income of Eros International Media has faced a significant decline of 411.51% quarter over quarter and a decrease of 37.72% year over year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter of FY24 is reported to be ₹-5.47, showing a decrease of 3.14% year over year.
In terms of returns, Eros International Media has delivered -9.66% return in the last 1 week, 33.95% return in the last 6 months, and 4.77% year-to-date return.
As of now, the market capitalization of Eros International Media stands at ₹242.18 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹30.2 and a 52-week low of ₹17.3.
Eros International Media Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|31.57
|42.96
|-26.51%
|14.16
|+122.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.85
|13.68
|-42.62%
|7.44
|+5.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.16
|1.03
|+12.62%
|1.65
|-29.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|102.22
|20.28
|+404.04%
|65.46
|+56.16%
|Operating Income
|-70.65
|22.68
|-411.51%
|-51.3
|-37.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-50.35
|34.76
|-244.85%
|-51.22
|+1.7%
|Net Income
|-52.43
|38.2
|-237.25%
|-50.82
|-3.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-5.47
|3.98
|-237.25%
|-5.3
|-3.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-52.43Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹31.57Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!