Esab India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.88% YOY

Esab India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.51% YoY & profit increased by 4.88% YoY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Esab India Q1 Results Live
Esab India Q1 Results Live

Esab India Q1 Results Live : Esab India announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showcasing positive growth in revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 10.51% year-over-year, while the profit saw a growth of 4.88% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Esab India experienced a decline of 3.32% in revenue, but managed to increase its profit by 0.45%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses of the company rose by 1.47% quarter-over-quarter and showed a significant increase of 13.81% year-over-year.

Esab India's operating income also saw a slight uptick of 0.05% sequentially and a notable growth of 7.88% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 28.88, marking a 4.87% increase year-over-year.

Furthermore, Esab India's stock performance over different time frames has been mixed, with a -0.2% return in the last week, a 9.55% return in the past 6 months, and a 7.32% year-to-date return.

As of now, Esab India boasts a market capitalization of 9716.92 Cr and has a 52-week high/low trading range of 6999 and 4560.2 respectively.

Esab India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue329.61340.93-3.32%298.25+10.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.2727.86+1.47%24.84+13.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.333.53-5.67%3.34-0.3%
Total Operating Expense270.87282.22-4.02%243.8+11.1%
Operating Income58.7458.71+0.05%54.45+7.88%
Net Income Before Taxes59.8459.92-0.13%56.88+5.2%
Net Income44.4544.25+0.45%42.38+4.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS28.8828.75+0.46%27.54+4.87%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹44.45Cr
₹329.61Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsEsab India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.88% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.30
    11:51 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.8 (1.2%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.65
    11:51 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    6.95 (2.15%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    11:51 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    419.95
    11:51 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.47%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kfin Technologies

    999.00
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    89.95 (9.89%)

    Avanti Feeds

    726.40
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    58.4 (8.74%)

    NBCC India

    183.10
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    14.2 (8.41%)

    Affle India

    1,594.10
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    107.85 (7.26%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue