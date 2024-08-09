Esab India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.88% YOY

Esab India Q1 Results Live : Esab India announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showcasing positive growth in revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 10.51% year-over-year, while the profit saw a growth of 4.88% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Esab India experienced a decline of 3.32% in revenue, but managed to increase its profit by 0.45%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses of the company rose by 1.47% quarter-over-quarter and showed a significant increase of 13.81% year-over-year.

Esab India's operating income also saw a slight uptick of 0.05% sequentially and a notable growth of 7.88% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹28.88, marking a 4.87% increase year-over-year.

Furthermore, Esab India's stock performance over different time frames has been mixed, with a -0.2% return in the last week, a 9.55% return in the past 6 months, and a 7.32% year-to-date return.

As of now, Esab India boasts a market capitalization of ₹9716.92 Cr and has a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹6999 and ₹4560.2 respectively.

Esab India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 329.61 340.93 -3.32% 298.25 +10.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 28.27 27.86 +1.47% 24.84 +13.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.33 3.53 -5.67% 3.34 -0.3% Total Operating Expense 270.87 282.22 -4.02% 243.8 +11.1% Operating Income 58.74 58.71 +0.05% 54.45 +7.88% Net Income Before Taxes 59.84 59.92 -0.13% 56.88 +5.2% Net Income 44.45 44.25 +0.45% 42.38 +4.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 28.88 28.75 +0.46% 27.54 +4.87%