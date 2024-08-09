Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Esab India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.88% YOY

Esab India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.88% YOY

Livemint

Esab India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.51% YoY & profit increased by 4.88% YoY

Esab India Q1 Results Live

Esab India Q1 Results Live : Esab India announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showcasing positive growth in revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 10.51% year-over-year, while the profit saw a growth of 4.88% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Esab India experienced a decline of 3.32% in revenue, but managed to increase its profit by 0.45%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses of the company rose by 1.47% quarter-over-quarter and showed a significant increase of 13.81% year-over-year.

Esab India's operating income also saw a slight uptick of 0.05% sequentially and a notable growth of 7.88% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 28.88, marking a 4.87% increase year-over-year.

Furthermore, Esab India's stock performance over different time frames has been mixed, with a -0.2% return in the last week, a 9.55% return in the past 6 months, and a 7.32% year-to-date return.

As of now, Esab India boasts a market capitalization of 9716.92 Cr and has a 52-week high/low trading range of 6999 and 4560.2 respectively.

Esab India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue329.61340.93-3.32%298.25+10.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.2727.86+1.47%24.84+13.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.333.53-5.67%3.34-0.3%
Total Operating Expense270.87282.22-4.02%243.8+11.1%
Operating Income58.7458.71+0.05%54.45+7.88%
Net Income Before Taxes59.8459.92-0.13%56.88+5.2%
Net Income44.4544.25+0.45%42.38+4.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS28.8828.75+0.46%27.54+4.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹44.45Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹329.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.