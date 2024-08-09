Esab India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 4.88% YOY

Esab India Q1 Results Live : Esab India announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showcasing positive growth in revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 10.51% year-over-year, while the profit saw a growth of 4.88% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Esab India experienced a decline of 3.32% in revenue, but managed to increase its profit by 0.45%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses of the company rose by 1.47% quarter-over-quarter and showed a significant increase of 13.81% year-over-year.
Esab India's operating income also saw a slight uptick of 0.05% sequentially and a notable growth of 7.88% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹28.88, marking a 4.87% increase year-over-year.
Furthermore, Esab India's stock performance over different time frames has been mixed, with a -0.2% return in the last week, a 9.55% return in the past 6 months, and a 7.32% year-to-date return.
As of now, Esab India boasts a market capitalization of ₹9716.92 Cr and has a 52-week high/low trading range of ₹6999 and ₹4560.2 respectively.
Esab India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|329.61
|340.93
|-3.32%
|298.25
|+10.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|28.27
|27.86
|+1.47%
|24.84
|+13.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.33
|3.53
|-5.67%
|3.34
|-0.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|270.87
|282.22
|-4.02%
|243.8
|+11.1%
|Operating Income
|58.74
|58.71
|+0.05%
|54.45
|+7.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|59.84
|59.92
|-0.13%
|56.88
|+5.2%
|Net Income
|44.45
|44.25
|+0.45%
|42.38
|+4.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|28.88
|28.75
|+0.46%
|27.54
|+4.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹44.45Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹329.61Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar