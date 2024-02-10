Esab India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 4.52% YoY

Esab India, a leading company in the welding and cutting equipment industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.
The topline of Esab India witnessed a growth of 12.74% YoY, indicating a strong performance in the market. Additionally, the company's profit also increased by 4.52% YoY, reflecting efficient cost management and improved operational efficiency.
However, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 0.56% and a decrease in profit by 1.2% compared to the previous quarter. This could be attributed to various factors such as market conditions, competition, and other external factors.
Esab India's selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.22% q-o-q and increased by 28.71% Y-o-Y. This indicates increased expenditure on sales and marketing activities as well as administrative costs.
On the other hand, the operating income of Esab India was down by 1.61% q-o-q but increased by 10.29% Y-o-Y. This suggests that the company was able to maintain a stable operating performance, despite the challenges faced during the quarter.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹24.66, representing a 4.54% increase YoY. This indicates improved profitability and shareholder value creation.
In terms of returns, Esab India has delivered a 3.29% return in the last 1 week, 23.56% return in the last 6 months, and -2.03% year-to-date (YTD) return. This reflects the company's ability to generate consistent returns for its investors.
Currently, Esab India has a market capitalization of ₹8870.15 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹6585.95 and ₹3244.85, respectively. This demonstrates the company's strong position in the market and investor confidence in its performance.
Esab India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|301.45
|303.14
|-0.56%
|267.39
|+12.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|30.13
|26.15
|+15.22%
|23.41
|+28.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.52
|3.4
|+3.53%
|2.93
|+20.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|251.27
|252.14
|-0.35%
|221.89
|+13.24%
|Operating Income
|50.18
|51
|-1.61%
|45.5
|+10.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|51.11
|52.05
|-1.81%
|48.57
|+5.23%
|Net Income
|37.95
|38.41
|-1.2%
|36.31
|+4.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.66
|24.96
|-1.2%
|23.59
|+4.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹37.95Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹301.45Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!