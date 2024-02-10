Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Esab India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 4.52% YoY

Esab India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 4.52% YoY

Livemint

Esab India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 12.74% YoY & Profit Increased by 4.52% YoY

Esab India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Esab India, a leading company in the welding and cutting equipment industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.

The topline of Esab India witnessed a growth of 12.74% YoY, indicating a strong performance in the market. Additionally, the company's profit also increased by 4.52% YoY, reflecting efficient cost management and improved operational efficiency.

However, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 0.56% and a decrease in profit by 1.2% compared to the previous quarter. This could be attributed to various factors such as market conditions, competition, and other external factors.

Esab India's selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.22% q-o-q and increased by 28.71% Y-o-Y. This indicates increased expenditure on sales and marketing activities as well as administrative costs.

On the other hand, the operating income of Esab India was down by 1.61% q-o-q but increased by 10.29% Y-o-Y. This suggests that the company was able to maintain a stable operating performance, despite the challenges faced during the quarter.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 24.66, representing a 4.54% increase YoY. This indicates improved profitability and shareholder value creation.

In terms of returns, Esab India has delivered a 3.29% return in the last 1 week, 23.56% return in the last 6 months, and -2.03% year-to-date (YTD) return. This reflects the company's ability to generate consistent returns for its investors.

Currently, Esab India has a market capitalization of 8870.15 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 6585.95 and 3244.85, respectively. This demonstrates the company's strong position in the market and investor confidence in its performance.

Esab India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue301.45303.14-0.56%267.39+12.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total30.1326.15+15.22%23.41+28.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.523.4+3.53%2.93+20.14%
Total Operating Expense251.27252.14-0.35%221.89+13.24%
Operating Income50.1851-1.61%45.5+10.29%
Net Income Before Taxes51.1152.05-1.81%48.57+5.23%
Net Income37.9538.41-1.2%36.31+4.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.6624.96-1.2%23.59+4.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹37.95Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹301.45Cr

