Esab India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 4.52% YoY

Esab India, a leading company in the welding and cutting equipment industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The company has reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year.

The topline of Esab India witnessed a growth of 12.74% YoY, indicating a strong performance in the market. Additionally, the company's profit also increased by 4.52% YoY, reflecting efficient cost management and improved operational efficiency.

However, the company experienced a decline in revenue by 0.56% and a decrease in profit by 1.2% compared to the previous quarter. This could be attributed to various factors such as market conditions, competition, and other external factors.

Esab India's selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.22% q-o-q and increased by 28.71% Y-o-Y. This indicates increased expenditure on sales and marketing activities as well as administrative costs.

On the other hand, the operating income of Esab India was down by 1.61% q-o-q but increased by 10.29% Y-o-Y. This suggests that the company was able to maintain a stable operating performance, despite the challenges faced during the quarter.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹24.66, representing a 4.54% increase YoY. This indicates improved profitability and shareholder value creation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of returns, Esab India has delivered a 3.29% return in the last 1 week, 23.56% return in the last 6 months, and -2.03% year-to-date (YTD) return. This reflects the company's ability to generate consistent returns for its investors.

Currently, Esab India has a market capitalization of ₹8870.15 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹6585.95 and ₹3244.85, respectively. This demonstrates the company's strong position in the market and investor confidence in its performance.

Esab India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 301.45 303.14 -0.56% 267.39 +12.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 30.13 26.15 +15.22% 23.41 +28.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.52 3.4 +3.53% 2.93 +20.14% Total Operating Expense 251.27 252.14 -0.35% 221.89 +13.24% Operating Income 50.18 51 -1.61% 45.5 +10.29% Net Income Before Taxes 51.11 52.05 -1.81% 48.57 +5.23% Net Income 37.95 38.41 -1.2% 36.31 +4.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.66 24.96 -1.2% 23.59 +4.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹37.95Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹301.45Cr

