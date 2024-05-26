Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Esab India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.71% YOY

Esab India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.71% YOY

Livemint

Esab India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.01% YoY & profit increased by 5.71% YoY

Esab India Q4 Results Live

Esab India Q4 Results Live : Esab India announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, with a 13.01% increase in revenue and a 5.71% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 13.1% growth in revenue and a 16.6% increase in profit from the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 7.53% sequentially but rose by 9.6% year-over-year.

Operating income saw a 17% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 9.62% rise year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 28.75, marking a 5.71% increase year-over-year.

Esab India's recent returns include -3.72% in the last week, -6.69% in the last 6 months, and -2.36% year-to-date.

The market cap of Esab India currently stands at 8840.44 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 6585.95 & 3532.25 respectively.

Esab India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue340.93301.45+13.1%301.68+13.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.8630.13-7.53%25.42+9.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.533.52+0.28%3.16+11.71%
Total Operating Expense282.22251.27+12.32%248.12+13.74%
Operating Income58.7150.18+17%53.56+9.62%
Net Income Before Taxes59.9251.11+17.24%56.45+6.15%
Net Income44.2537.95+16.6%41.86+5.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS28.7524.66+16.57%27.19+5.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹44.25Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹340.93Cr

