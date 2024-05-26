Esab India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.71% YOY

Esab India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.01% YoY & profit increased by 5.71% YoY

Esab India Q4 Results Live : Esab India announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, with a 13.01% increase in revenue and a 5.71% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 13.1% growth in revenue and a 16.6% increase in profit from the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 7.53% sequentially but rose by 9.6% year-over-year.

Operating income saw a 17% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 9.62% rise year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹28.75, marking a 5.71% increase year-over-year.

Esab India's recent returns include -3.72% in the last week, -6.69% in the last 6 months, and -2.36% year-to-date.

The market cap of Esab India currently stands at ₹8840.44 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹6585.95 & ₹3532.25 respectively.

Esab India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 340.93 301.45 +13.1% 301.68 +13.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.86 30.13 -7.53% 25.42 +9.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.53 3.52 +0.28% 3.16 +11.71% Total Operating Expense 282.22 251.27 +12.32% 248.12 +13.74% Operating Income 58.71 50.18 +17% 53.56 +9.62% Net Income Before Taxes 59.92 51.11 +17.24% 56.45 +6.15% Net Income 44.25 37.95 +16.6% 41.86 +5.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 28.75 24.66 +16.57% 27.19 +5.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹44.25Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹340.93Cr

