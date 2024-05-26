Esab India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 5.71% YOY

Esab India Q4 Results Live : Esab India announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, with a 13.01% increase in revenue and a 5.71% rise in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison shows a 13.1% growth in revenue and a 16.6% increase in profit from the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 7.53% sequentially but rose by 9.6% year-over-year.
Operating income saw a 17% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 9.62% rise year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹28.75, marking a 5.71% increase year-over-year.
Esab India's recent returns include -3.72% in the last week, -6.69% in the last 6 months, and -2.36% year-to-date.
The market cap of Esab India currently stands at ₹8840.44 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹6585.95 & ₹3532.25 respectively.
Esab India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|340.93
|301.45
|+13.1%
|301.68
|+13.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.86
|30.13
|-7.53%
|25.42
|+9.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.53
|3.52
|+0.28%
|3.16
|+11.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|282.22
|251.27
|+12.32%
|248.12
|+13.74%
|Operating Income
|58.71
|50.18
|+17%
|53.56
|+9.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|59.92
|51.11
|+17.24%
|56.45
|+6.15%
|Net Income
|44.25
|37.95
|+16.6%
|41.86
|+5.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|28.75
|24.66
|+16.57%
|27.19
|+5.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹44.25Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹340.93Cr
