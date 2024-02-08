Escorts Kubota misses Q3 profit view on lower tractor demand

BENGALURU :Indian tractor maker Escorts Kubota Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday, as lower demand offset the fall in costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's standalone net profit rose nearly 49% to 2.77 billion rupees (about $33 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, but fell short of analysts' expectations of 2.82 billion rupees, per LSEG data.

India's festive period was a mixed one for tractors, analysts said. Uneven and below-normal rains towards the end of quarter also did not help. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tractor demand in India eased due to delays in crop harvesting and sowing. Escorts sold 25,999 tractors in the third quarter, down 7.2% from a year ago.

Revenue rose 2.5% to 23.20 billion rupees, the slowest growth since at least March 2022.

The agri-machinery products segment, which accounts for more than 70% of total revenue for Escorts Kubota, fell 2.9% in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Proceeds from the smaller construction equipment segment rose 49.4%, while that from railway equipment fell 17.8%.

Cost of materials consumed, which form the majority of total expenses, fell nearly 8% to 12.93 billion rupees.

Larger rival Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is set to post its quarterly earnings next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!