Escorts Kubota posts over 20% drop in Q1 PAT to 147.5 crore, revenue rises

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of ₹140.6 crore in Q1FY23 as against a profit of ₹178.5. crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations was at ₹2,032.1 crore in the quarter under review up by 19.0% as against ₹1,707.3 crore in Q1 a year ago. EPS for the quarter ended June 2022 was reported at ₹13.01 as against ₹18.13 in the corresponding quarter and ₹18.56 in the sequential quarter.