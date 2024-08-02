Escorts Kubota Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.1% YOY

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Escorts Kubota Q1 Results Live : Escorts Kubota declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.92% & the profit increased by 1.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.34% and the profit increased by 16.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.18% q-o-q & increased by 8.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 30.26% q-o-q & decreased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 26.99 for Q1 which increased by 0.97% Y-o-Y.

Escorts Kubota has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, 44% return in last 6 months and 39.12% YTD return.

Currently the Escorts Kubota has a market cap of 45319.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4409.55 & 2530 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &4 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Sell.

Escorts Kubota Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2309.952093.53+10.34%2355.17-1.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total164.53161.02+2.18%151.18+8.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization43.4444.16-1.63%40.3+7.79%
Total Operating Expense2028.061877.13+8.04%2064.42-1.76%
Operating Income281.89216.4+30.26%290.75-3.05%
Net Income Before Taxes391.28332.67+17.62%386.34+1.28%
Net Income293.1251.9+16.36%289.9+1.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.9923.2+16.34%26.73+0.97%
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
