Escorts Kubota Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.1% YOY

Escorts Kubota Q1 Results Live : Escorts Kubota declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.92% & the profit increased by 1.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.34% and the profit increased by 16.36%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.18% q-o-q & increased by 8.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 30.26% q-o-q & decreased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹26.99 for Q1 which increased by 0.97% Y-o-Y.

Escorts Kubota has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, 44% return in last 6 months and 39.12% YTD return.

Currently the Escorts Kubota has a market cap of ₹45319.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4409.55 & ₹2530 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &4 analysts have given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Sell.

Escorts Kubota Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2309.95 2093.53 +10.34% 2355.17 -1.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 164.53 161.02 +2.18% 151.18 +8.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 43.44 44.16 -1.63% 40.3 +7.79% Total Operating Expense 2028.06 1877.13 +8.04% 2064.42 -1.76% Operating Income 281.89 216.4 +30.26% 290.75 -3.05% Net Income Before Taxes 391.28 332.67 +17.62% 386.34 +1.28% Net Income 293.1 251.9 +16.36% 289.9 +1.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 26.99 23.2 +16.34% 26.73 +0.97%