Escorts Kubota Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1.1% YOY

Escorts Kubota Q1 Results Live : Escorts Kubota declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.92% & the profit increased by 1.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.34% and the profit increased by 16.36%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.18% q-o-q & increased by 8.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 30.26% q-o-q & decreased by 3.05% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹26.99 for Q1 which increased by 0.97% Y-o-Y.
Escorts Kubota has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, 44% return in last 6 months and 39.12% YTD return.
Currently the Escorts Kubota has a market cap of ₹45319.47 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4409.55 & ₹2530 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &4 analysts have given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Sell.
Escorts Kubota Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2309.95
|2093.53
|+10.34%
|2355.17
|-1.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|164.53
|161.02
|+2.18%
|151.18
|+8.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|43.44
|44.16
|-1.63%
|40.3
|+7.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|2028.06
|1877.13
|+8.04%
|2064.42
|-1.76%
|Operating Income
|281.89
|216.4
|+30.26%
|290.75
|-3.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|391.28
|332.67
|+17.62%
|386.34
|+1.28%
|Net Income
|293.1
|251.9
|+16.36%
|289.9
|+1.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.99
|23.2
|+16.34%
|26.73
|+0.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹293.1Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2309.95Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar