Escorts Kubota Q1 Results: Net profit up 91% YoY to ₹282 crore; revenue jumps 15%1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Escorts Kubota Q1 Results: The revenue from operations jumped 15.5% YoY from ₹2,014.9 crore to ₹2,237.7 crore
Escorts Kubota released their April to June quarter results on Tuesday and reported an all-time high net profit of ₹282.8 crore which was 91% up from the ₹147.5 crore reported during the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. The revenue of operations of Escorts Kubota jumped 15.5% from ₹2,014.9 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹2,327.7 during the period under review.
