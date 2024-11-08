Escorts Kubota Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 45.19% YOY

Escorts Kubota Q2 Results Live : Escorts Kubota declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 20.84% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 45.19%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.73%, and profit increased by 10.62%.

Despite the encouraging overall results, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 25% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.98% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses raises concerns about cost management moving forward.

In contrast to the revenue and profit growth, the operating income faced challenges, declining by 28.71% quarter-over-quarter and 8.61% year-over-year. This decline in operating income may indicate some underlying operational inefficiencies that the company needs to address.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹29.46, reflecting a robust growth of 43.22% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth signifies strong profitability and could be appealing to investors looking for solid returns.

In terms of stock performance, Escorts Kubota has experienced a -2.71% return over the last week, while showing a more favorable 5.76% return over the past six months and an impressive 22.14% year-to-date return. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹40073.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4420 and a low of ₹2648.4.

As of November 8, 2024, the outlook from analysts covering the company appears mixed. Out of 17 analysts, 4 have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 have rated it as Sell, another 5 have suggested a Hold, while 2 analysts have issued a Buy rating, and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stands at Sell, reflecting cautious sentiment among market experts.

Escorts Kubota Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2488.49 2309.95 +7.73% 2059.3 +20.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 205.67 164.53 +25% 170.01 +20.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 63.74 43.44 +46.73% 40.8 +56.23% Total Operating Expense 2287.53 2028.06 +12.79% 1839.4 +24.36% Operating Income 200.96 281.89 -28.71% 219.9 -8.61% Net Income Before Taxes 307.12 391.28 -21.51% 302.99 +1.36% Net Income 324.23 293.1 +10.62% 223.31 +45.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.46 26.99 +9.15% 20.57 +43.22%