Escorts Kubota Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 45.19% YOY

Escorts Kubota Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 20.84% YoY & profit increased by 45.19% YoY.

Published8 Nov 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Escorts Kubota Q2 Results Live
Escorts Kubota Q2 Results Live

Escorts Kubota Q2 Results Live : Escorts Kubota declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 20.84% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 45.19%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.73%, and profit increased by 10.62%.

Despite the encouraging overall results, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 25% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.98% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses raises concerns about cost management moving forward.

In contrast to the revenue and profit growth, the operating income faced challenges, declining by 28.71% quarter-over-quarter and 8.61% year-over-year. This decline in operating income may indicate some underlying operational inefficiencies that the company needs to address.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 29.46, reflecting a robust growth of 43.22% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth signifies strong profitability and could be appealing to investors looking for solid returns.

In terms of stock performance, Escorts Kubota has experienced a -2.71% return over the last week, while showing a more favorable 5.76% return over the past six months and an impressive 22.14% year-to-date return. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of 40073.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 4420 and a low of 2648.4.

As of November 8, 2024, the outlook from analysts covering the company appears mixed. Out of 17 analysts, 4 have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 have rated it as Sell, another 5 have suggested a Hold, while 2 analysts have issued a Buy rating, and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stands at Sell, reflecting cautious sentiment among market experts.

Escorts Kubota Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2488.492309.95+7.73%2059.3+20.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total205.67164.53+25%170.01+20.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization63.7443.44+46.73%40.8+56.23%
Total Operating Expense2287.532028.06+12.79%1839.4+24.36%
Operating Income200.96281.89-28.71%219.9-8.61%
Net Income Before Taxes307.12391.28-21.51%302.99+1.36%
Net Income324.23293.1+10.62%223.31+45.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.4626.99+9.15%20.57+43.22%
FAQs
₹324.23Cr
₹2488.49Cr
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:14 PM IST
      Popular in Companies

