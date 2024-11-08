Escorts Kubota Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 45.19% YOY

Escorts Kubota Q2 Results Live : Escorts Kubota declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline surged by 20.84% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 45.19%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 7.73%, and profit increased by 10.62%.
Despite the encouraging overall results, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 25% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.98% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses raises concerns about cost management moving forward.
In contrast to the revenue and profit growth, the operating income faced challenges, declining by 28.71% quarter-over-quarter and 8.61% year-over-year. This decline in operating income may indicate some underlying operational inefficiencies that the company needs to address.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹29.46, reflecting a robust growth of 43.22% year-over-year. This positive EPS growth signifies strong profitability and could be appealing to investors looking for solid returns.
In terms of stock performance, Escorts Kubota has experienced a -2.71% return over the last week, while showing a more favorable 5.76% return over the past six months and an impressive 22.14% year-to-date return. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of ₹40073.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4420 and a low of ₹2648.4.
As of November 8, 2024, the outlook from analysts covering the company appears mixed. Out of 17 analysts, 4 have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 have rated it as Sell, another 5 have suggested a Hold, while 2 analysts have issued a Buy rating, and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation stands at Sell, reflecting cautious sentiment among market experts.
Escorts Kubota Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2488.49
|2309.95
|+7.73%
|2059.3
|+20.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|205.67
|164.53
|+25%
|170.01
|+20.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|63.74
|43.44
|+46.73%
|40.8
|+56.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|2287.53
|2028.06
|+12.79%
|1839.4
|+24.36%
|Operating Income
|200.96
|281.89
|-28.71%
|219.9
|-8.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|307.12
|391.28
|-21.51%
|302.99
|+1.36%
|Net Income
|324.23
|293.1
|+10.62%
|223.31
|+45.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|29.46
|26.99
|+9.15%
|20.57
|+43.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹324.23Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2488.49Cr
