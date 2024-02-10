Hello User
Escorts Kubota Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 57.06% YoY

Escorts Kubota Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 57.06% YoY

Escorts Kubota Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.19% YoY & profit increased by 57.06% YoY

Escorts Kubota Q3 FY24 Results Live

Escorts Kubota declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.19% & the profit increased by 57.06% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.71% and the profit increased by 27.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.05% q-o-q & increased by 6.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.02% q-o-q & increased by 77.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 26.15 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 56.77% Y-o-Y.

Escorts Kubota has delivered 1.76% return in the last 1 week, 13.5% return in the last 6 months, and -1.69% YTD return.

Currently, Escorts Kubota has a market cap of 31791.56 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3440.15 & 1807.7 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Sell.

Escorts Kubota Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2341.622059.3+13.71%2291.35+2.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total166.52170.01-2.05%155.96+6.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization41.6440.8+2.06%37.97+9.67%
Total Operating Expense2068.891839.4+12.48%2137.99-3.23%
Operating Income272.73219.9+24.02%153.36+77.84%
Net Income Before Taxes379.02302.99+25.09%235.62+60.86%
Net Income284223.31+27.18%180.82+57.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.1520.57+27.13%16.68+56.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹284Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2341.62Cr

