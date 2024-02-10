Escorts Kubota Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 57.06% YoY

Escorts Kubota declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.19% & the profit increased by 57.06% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.71% and the profit increased by 27.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.05% q-o-q & increased by 6.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 24.02% q-o-q & increased by 77.84% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹26.15 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 56.77% Y-o-Y.
Escorts Kubota has delivered 1.76% return in the last 1 week, 13.5% return in the last 6 months, and -1.69% YTD return.
Currently, Escorts Kubota has a market cap of ₹31791.56 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3440.15 & ₹1807.7 respectively.
As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Sell.
Escorts Kubota Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2341.62
|2059.3
|+13.71%
|2291.35
|+2.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|166.52
|170.01
|-2.05%
|155.96
|+6.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|41.64
|40.8
|+2.06%
|37.97
|+9.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|2068.89
|1839.4
|+12.48%
|2137.99
|-3.23%
|Operating Income
|272.73
|219.9
|+24.02%
|153.36
|+77.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|379.02
|302.99
|+25.09%
|235.62
|+60.86%
|Net Income
|284
|223.31
|+27.18%
|180.82
|+57.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.15
|20.57
|+27.13%
|16.68
|+56.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹284Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2341.62Cr
