Escorts Kubota Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 57.06% YoY

Escorts Kubota declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 2.19% & the profit increased by 57.06% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.71% and the profit increased by 27.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.05% q-o-q & increased by 6.77% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 24.02% q-o-q & increased by 77.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹26.15 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 56.77% Y-o-Y.

Escorts Kubota has delivered 1.76% return in the last 1 week, 13.5% return in the last 6 months, and -1.69% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Escorts Kubota has a market cap of ₹31791.56 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3440.15 & ₹1807.7 respectively.

As of 10 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 10 Feb, 2024, was to Sell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Escorts Kubota Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2341.62 2059.3 +13.71% 2291.35 +2.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 166.52 170.01 -2.05% 155.96 +6.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 41.64 40.8 +2.06% 37.97 +9.67% Total Operating Expense 2068.89 1839.4 +12.48% 2137.99 -3.23% Operating Income 272.73 219.9 +24.02% 153.36 +77.84% Net Income Before Taxes 379.02 302.99 +25.09% 235.62 +60.86% Net Income 284 223.31 +27.18% 180.82 +57.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 26.15 20.57 +27.13% 16.68 +56.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹284Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2341.62Cr

