Escorts Kubota Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.36% YOY

Escorts Kubota Q4 Results Live : Escorts Kubota announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 5.46% decrease in revenue year-over-year and a 16.36% increase in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 10.59% decline in revenue and an 11.3% decrease in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 3.3% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 0.52% increase year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 20.65% sequentially but increased by 11.09% year-over-year for Escorts Kubota.

The company reported an EPS of ₹23.2 for Q4, marking a 16.23% increase year-over-year.

Escorts Kubota delivered a -0.99% return in the last week, while showing positive returns of 11.39% in the last 6 months and 15.5% year-to-date.

With a market cap of ₹37361.97 Cr, Escorts Kubota's 52-week high and low are ₹3570 and ₹2027.05 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings as of 11 May, 2024, with 4 analysts each giving a Strong Sell, Sell, and Hold rating, 3 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Sell.

Escorts Kubota Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2093.53 2341.62 -10.59% 2214.48 -5.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 161.02 166.52 -3.3% 160.18 +0.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 44.16 41.64 +6.05% 38.37 +15.09% Total Operating Expense 1877.13 2068.89 -9.27% 2019.69 -7.06% Operating Income 216.4 272.73 -20.65% 194.79 +11.09% Net Income Before Taxes 332.67 379.02 -12.23% 277.62 +19.83% Net Income 251.9 284 -11.3% 216.49 +16.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 23.2 26.15 -11.28% 19.96 +16.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹251.9Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2093.53Cr

