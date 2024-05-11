Hello User
Escorts Kubota Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.36% YOY

Escorts Kubota Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.36% YOY

Livemint

Escorts Kubota Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.46% YoY & profit increased by 16.36% YoY

Escorts Kubota Q4 Results Live

Escorts Kubota Q4 Results Live : Escorts Kubota announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 5.46% decrease in revenue year-over-year and a 16.36% increase in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 10.59% decline in revenue and an 11.3% decrease in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 3.3% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 0.52% increase year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 20.65% sequentially but increased by 11.09% year-over-year for Escorts Kubota.

The company reported an EPS of 23.2 for Q4, marking a 16.23% increase year-over-year.

Escorts Kubota delivered a -0.99% return in the last week, while showing positive returns of 11.39% in the last 6 months and 15.5% year-to-date.

With a market cap of 37361.97 Cr, Escorts Kubota's 52-week high and low are 3570 and 2027.05 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings as of 11 May, 2024, with 4 analysts each giving a Strong Sell, Sell, and Hold rating, 3 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Sell.

Escorts Kubota Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2093.532341.62-10.59%2214.48-5.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total161.02166.52-3.3%160.18+0.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.1641.64+6.05%38.37+15.09%
Total Operating Expense1877.132068.89-9.27%2019.69-7.06%
Operating Income216.4272.73-20.65%194.79+11.09%
Net Income Before Taxes332.67379.02-12.23%277.62+19.83%
Net Income251.9284-11.3%216.49+16.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS23.226.15-11.28%19.96+16.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹251.9Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2093.53Cr

