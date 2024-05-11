Escorts Kubota Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.36% YOY

Escorts Kubota Q4 Results Live : Escorts Kubota announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 5.46% decrease in revenue year-over-year and a 16.36% increase in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 10.59% decline in revenue and an 11.3% decrease in profit.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 3.3% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 0.52% increase year-over-year.
Operating income was down by 20.65% sequentially but increased by 11.09% year-over-year for Escorts Kubota.
The company reported an EPS of ₹23.2 for Q4, marking a 16.23% increase year-over-year.
Escorts Kubota delivered a -0.99% return in the last week, while showing positive returns of 11.39% in the last 6 months and 15.5% year-to-date.
With a market cap of ₹37361.97 Cr, Escorts Kubota's 52-week high and low are ₹3570 and ₹2027.05 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings as of 11 May, 2024, with 4 analysts each giving a Strong Sell, Sell, and Hold rating, 3 analysts giving a Buy rating, and 1 analyst giving a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Sell.
Escorts Kubota Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2093.53
|2341.62
|-10.59%
|2214.48
|-5.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|161.02
|166.52
|-3.3%
|160.18
|+0.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|44.16
|41.64
|+6.05%
|38.37
|+15.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|1877.13
|2068.89
|-9.27%
|2019.69
|-7.06%
|Operating Income
|216.4
|272.73
|-20.65%
|194.79
|+11.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|332.67
|379.02
|-12.23%
|277.62
|+19.83%
|Net Income
|251.9
|284
|-11.3%
|216.49
|+16.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|23.2
|26.15
|-11.28%
|19.96
|+16.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹251.9Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2093.53Cr
