Escorts Limited reports sharp jump in Q2 profit

Commenting on the results, chairman and managing Director Mr. Nikhil Nanda said, “The agri sector has been on an unprecedented boom. Maintaining highest safety measures and working closely with our partners to work around supply chain challenges, the demand for our tractors has so far outpaced our supplies. We think the momentum in agri sector will continue supported by positive macro-economic factors. We also hope that supply chain challenges would subside after a month or so. We have also started witnessing some positive development in the construction and railway equipment space now and hopefully we will see a full recovery soon. In all our business segments, we are optimistic for the coming quarters."