The company sold 606 units of construction equipment during June quarter this year, up 159 per cent as against 234 machines in the same period last year. Segment revenue was up 168.3 per cent to ₹140.8 crore in quarter ending June 2021 as against ₹52.5 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. EBIT margin for first quarter ended June 2021 were negative 2.3 per cent as against negative 32.0 per cent in the corresponding period last fiscal.