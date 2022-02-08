Escorts Ltd today reported standalone net profit of ₹201 crore in quarter ended December 2021, up by 14% as against a profit of ₹177 crore in sequential quarter and down by 28% as against a profit of ₹281 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Revenue from operations was down 3% to 1,957 crore in reporting quarter as against ₹2,017 crore in the last year quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 18%.

On Tuesday, after the results announcement, Escorts shares were up 0.36% in noon deals at ₹1,830 on NSE.

"The tractor industry has now been impacted for two consecutive quarters due to high base of last year, delayed harvest of Kharif crops owing to late monsoon rains this year which affected the rural cash flows and the retail demand," said Escorts CMD Nikhil Nanda.

"Going forward, we do expect cash flows to improve with better Kharif procurement and positive outlook with good Rabi sowing. While high inflation remains a concern, we are hopeful of macro- economic factors to be in favour of agriculture to boost rural demand. We continue to invest in new product development and distribution spread to offer enhanced reach and customer experience across domestic and global markets," he said.

Segment wise, tractor volumes at 25,325 units were down by 20% during the December quarter as against 31,562 units in the corresponding quarter.

