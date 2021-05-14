Escorts Q4 standalone net up 93% to 271 cr, co announces dividend of 7.5

Revenue from Railway Equipment Division came at ₹ 479 crore in the fiscal year 2020-21 as against ₹ 477.2 crore in previous year. Sales from new product grew by 52.9% in the fiscal year 2020-21 and now EBIT margin for the year stands at 16.0% as against 18.0% in the previous year. Indian Railways is still not running its full operations of passenger trains, due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, the company noted. Revenue for the quarter ended March 2021 at ₹ 146.5 crore was up by 35.6% as against ₹ 108.0 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBIT margin stands at 19.1% in the quarter ended March 2021, up by 510 bps as compared to 14.0% in the corresponding period last year. Order book for the division stood at more than ₹ 340 crore as at end of March 2021, that will get executed in the next 6 to 8 months.